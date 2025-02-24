Man in Thailand grabs giant snake with bare hands, drags it through road like a toy

Stall vendor in Thailand grabs snake with bare hands, drags it across street

A fearless stall vendor at Khlong Toei Market in Bangkok, Thailand stunned onlookers when he grabbed a massive snake with his bare hands and dragged it into the night market.

A one-minute TikTok clip, posted on 20 Feb by @cj_chop, captured the dramatic moment as the stall vendor wrestled with the snake by the roadside.

Stall vendor wrangles snake in middle of road

The clip began with a man struggling to grab hold of a large snake at the side of the road beside a traffic light.

The man, seemingly a stall vendor from the market and clad with an apron and rubber boots, tried to grab the snake by the end of its tail.

At first, the snake squirmed out of his grip, but the man quickly regained control, firmly grasping it and pulling it across the road as motorcyclists waiting for traffic looked on in amazement.

The large snake struggled against the man as he dragged it across the road by its tail. It could be seen trying to slither out, but the man maintained his grip and crossed the road with the snake in tow.

Notably, the massive snake stretched across nearly half the width of the road.

After struggling with the snake near the curb, the man received some unexpected assistance.

A passer-by grabbed a wooden stick and attempted to pin the snake’s head down, making it easier for the man to control the reptile.

The startled snake resisted, writhing from side to side in an attempt to escape. However, the passer-by eventually succeeded, allowing the merchant to grab the snake by its head and tail.

With a victorious look, the merchant then confidently carried the reptile into the market.

Netizens wowed by man’s fearlessness

The video quickly racked up 1.4 million views and hundreds of comments, with netizens both amused and impressed by the merchant’s fearlessness.

One commenter joked that he seemed even more skilled than professional rescue workers.

Another quipped that the merchant handled the snake as casually as if he were picking up a toy.

Some netizens also noted how unfazed the surrounding market vendors appeared, suggesting that encounters like this might just be a regular part of life in the area.

Featured image adapted from @cj_chop on TikTok.