Man casually picks up snake blocking road in M’sia, hands over reptile to fire station himself

Video of man picking up snake on busy Malaysian road goes viral

Encountering a snake on the road could stop you in your tracks, but one man in Malaysia decided to take matters into his own hands — literally.

On Saturday (18 Jan), a video of a man casually picking up a snake slithering in a busy junction went viral on TikTok.

“Even if you want to cross the road, you should use the zebra crossing,” the caption wrote.

At the time of writing, the video has garnered 1.8 million views and over two thousand comments.

Man picks up snake with bare hand

According to WeirdKaya, the incident happened in Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The OP said that they were walking towards Bukit Bintang MRT in the afternoon when they saw “this huge snake crossing the alley”.

They were reportedly “stunned” to see a sight in the middle of a busy and urban environment, reports WeirdKaya.

The man in the video was reportedly a passer-by who stopped his car and casually just picked up the snake in order to ensure that no one got hurt by the reptile.

According to the video, the man could be seen using a black cloth to pick up the snake.

The man then grabbed the snake by its head with his bare hand, removing the black cloth away.

As he walked back to his car, the snake could be seen moving frantically, trying to escape from the man’s grasp.

The man also seemed to be pulling up his pants while handling the snake as he casually returned the black cloth to his car.

He looked unperturbed during the entire act.

Netizens praise man’s bravery

Many netizens praised the man for his courageous act. Some netizens expressed concern and awe at how the man handled the snake while jokingly pointing out his amusing gesture of repeatedly pulling up his pants.

Another netizen shared their desire to find a man like the one in the video.

One netizen expressed their awe at the way the man manhandled the snake “like it was nothing”.

After the video went up on TikTok, the man in the video left a comment and updated the public on where he left the snake. He also told netizens why he kept pulling up his pants, saying that he had lost some weight.

