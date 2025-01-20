Snake spotted on ATM in Taiwan, netizens say it’s a sign of good luck for the Year of the Snake

Snake spotted slithering on ATM in Taiwan

With the Year of the Snake fast approaching, some believe that sightings of snakes and serpent-shaped objects in unusual places are omens of good luck.

In keeping with this ‘trend’, a snake was recently spotted crawling on an automated teller machine (ATM) in Taiwan.

A video of the incident was shared in a Facebook group on Sunday (19 Jan), accompanied by the caption “Good luck in the Year of the Snake”.

2-metre-long snake looks straight into the camera

In the video, the snake is seen resting its body on the number pad, with the rest of it sprawled across the lower half of the ATM.

It slithers down the machine before reversing course, seemingly in search of a crevice to hide in.

“Wow! Big python! The big python is on top of the ATM, the big python is collecting money,” the person recording the video exclaims, adding that the snake is “super big, more than two metres long”.

As the snake descends again, it unexpectedly falls to the ground.

It then locks eyes with the camera for an extended moment, sending the videographer into a fearful shake.

Netizens believe snake on ATM is sign of good fortune

Some netizens commenting on the post believe the reptile’s appearance on the ATM is a sign of good fortune for the Year of the Snake.

One user jokingly suggested that the snake had come to withdraw money for Chinese New Year, perhaps to give out as ang pow.

Several users questioned why the snake wasn’t hibernating during the cold season, with others explaining that snakes in Taiwan do not hibernate.

Others argued that the snake is not a python but a beauty rat snake, as pythons are not native to most parts of Taiwan.

Featured image adapted from Zhang Yuzhen on Facebook.