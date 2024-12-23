Family in S’pore finds snake on side view mirror mid-drive, netizens quip ‘Snake Year is coming’

Family finds snake slithering on car’s side view mirror

Singapore, where urban life and wildlife often intersect, sometimes leads to unexpected encounters with animals.

On Sunday (23 Dec), a family was driving down the road when they noticed a snake slithering on their car’s side view mirror.

The family’s reaction was a mix of amazement and fear.

The driver remarked on the snake’s beautiful skin, while the children could be heard yelping at the reptile in the background.

Videos taken from inside the car were later shared on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page.

Snake slithers from windshield to side view mirror

One of the clips begins with the snake visible on the vehicle’s windshield as the family drives down the road.

As the car stops at a traffic light, the snake quickly slithers onto the driver’s side side view mirror, causing a child — presumably seated in the back — to scream in surprise.

The snake coils itself around the mirror, with its body aligned to the frame and its head raised, seemingly observing its surroundings.

While the children yell for the snake to leave, the adults remain calm, admiring its appearance.

“Its colour is very beautiful,” the driver remarks as the snake continues its exploration of the mirror.

Identified as Paradise Tree Snake

Speaking to MS News, Kalaivanan Balakrishnan, Co-CEO of the Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (ACRES), confirmed that the reptile was a Paradise Tree Snake.

“Paradise Tree Snakes are mildly venomous. They use their venom to immobilise small prey like geckos and frogs,” he explained. “As long as we don’t disturb, provoke, or harm them, snakes in general are shy and will move away from people, so they are not harmful.”

These snakes are commonly found in urban areas, being among the few species that have adapted to this environment.

Due to their ability to flatten their bodies and glide through the air, Mr Balakrishnan believes the snake in the video may have misjudged its landing and ended up on the car.

Reptile marks arrival of the Year of the Snake

Like the adults in the car, many viewers of the video were amused by the unlikely encounter.

Some joked that the snake’s appearance marks the arrival of the Year of the Snake — referencing the Chinese zodiac — in 2025.

Others quipped that the snake was signalling a right turn on the driver’s behalf.

However, some netizens expressed concern for the snake’s safety, hoping it was safely relocated.

MS News has reached out to the person who posted the video for further details.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Facebook.