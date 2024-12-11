Python spotted outside HDB window in Jurong West, rescued by ACRES in 2 minutes

Python climbs up HDB in Jurong West

On Sunday (8 Dec), a python was spotted climbing up the second-floor window of an HDB flat in Jurong West.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. The resident of the unit managed to close the window in time, preventing the snake from entering.

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society of Singapore (ACRES) was called in and successfully rescued the python.

In a statement to MS News, ACRES reminded residents not to handle such animals themselves in similar situations.

Python slithers on window

The incident occurred at Block 925 Jurong West Street 92.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the resident was woken by a passer-by who noticed the python near the window.

He immediately closed the window to block the reptile from entering.

A 13-second video filmed by the resident from inside the unit shows the snake’s silhouette as it slithers up the window pane.

Despite the resident knocking on the window, the snake remained settled on the air-conditioner compressor unit.

He then called ACRES, and its wildlife rescue team arrived about 20 minutes later.

Using a ladder, a rescue worker climbed up to the compressor unit and secured the snake’s head.

Gently knocking on the unit, the snake coiled around the worker’s arm before climbing back down to be safely placed in a cage.

In a video shared by ACRES, the entire rescue process — from ladder setup to the snake’s retrieval — took less than two minutes.

ACRES will microchip the python before releasing it back into the wild.

Public reminded not to handle wildlife themselves

Kalaivanan Balakrishnan, Co-CEO of ACRES, told MS News that the python was not attempting to enter the residence.

“It was likely startled or stressed. Snakes often climb to find safety, and this one was probably trying to get higher,” he explained.

Such wildlife poses no threat to people as long as they avoid handling the animal.

He advised the public to refrain from startling or harming the creature.

Instead, maintain a safe distance and wait for professional help.

