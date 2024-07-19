‘I divorce you, I divorce you, I divorce you’: Dubai princess seemingly announces split on Instagram

Princess of Dubai appears to divorce husband in Instagram post

Sheikha Mahra bint Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, took to Instagram on Tuesday (16 July) to seemingly announce her divorce from Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.

In her bold and dramatic post, Her Highness alluded to Sheikh Mana’s infidelity, stating: “As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce.”

She then repeated “I divorce you” three times — a nod to her Islamic faith.

In Islam, the Triple Talaq is a form of divorce that instantly nullifies the marriage without a waiting period.

This practice involves repeating “Talaq” — the Arabic word for “divorce” — three times and is traditionally performed by the husband.

Couple removes each other from social media

Sheikha Mahra’s post racked up nearly 350,000 ‘likes’ in just two days.

Many applauded her for her bold decision to publicly announce her divorce and praised her for recognising her own worth.

Fans also noticed that the royal couple are no longer following each other on Instagram and have removed all photos of themselves together.

This clears up any speculation that the princess’s account might have been hacked.

Dubai royal couple was only married for a year

The news came as a shock given that the couple tied the knot on 28 May 2023, just over a year ago.

Their lavish nuptials were followed worldwide, with one media outlet dubbing it the “Luxurious $1 Billion Wedding”.

Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana also recently welcomed a baby girl on 2 May.

Sheikha Mahra’s father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

Known as the fifth richest monarch in the world, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed has an estimated net worth of US$18 billion (S$24.2 billion).

Also read: PM Lee & Ho Ching Attend Wedding Of Brunei Prince Abdul Mateen, Congratulate Royal Couple