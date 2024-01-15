PM Lee & Ho Ching Attend Wedding Of Brunei Prince Abdul Mateen, Congratulate Royal Couple

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong & Wife Ho Ching Attend Wedding Of Brunei Prince Abdul Mateen

One of the world’s most eligible men, Prince Abdul Mateen of the Brunei royal family, is officially married. His wedding celebration, which began last Thursday (11 Jan), is set to last 10 days.

Prime Minister (PM) of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Ho Ching, travelled to Brunei to attend Prince Abdul Mateen’s wedding ceremony, along with Senior Minister (SM) Teo Chee Hean.

Afterwards, PM Lee and his delegation took the time to hike at Bukit Sum Sum as well as meet Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

PM Lee & Ho Ching attend wedding of Brunei Prince Abdul Mateen

Prince Abdul Mateen wedded 29-year-old Anisha Rosnah binti Adam on Thursday (11 Jan) and had a royal wedding ceremony on Saturday (14 Jan).

Anisha is the granddaughter of the Sultan of Brunei’s special advisor, Pehin Dato Isa. She had been dating Prince Mateen for several years, claimed People Magazine.

Among the guests at the couple’s wedding were many world leaders such as Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim — whom PM Lee met just last week in Johor — and Bhutan royals, King Jigme Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema.

In a Facebook post yesterday (14 Jan), PM Lee congratulated the royal couple on their marriage.

“Warmest wishes and congratulations to the royal couple! May you be blessed with a long and fruitful marriage filled with bliss and contentment,” he wrote.

During the wedding, PM Lee spotted many Bruneians taking to the streets to celebrate and greet the newlyweds.

PM Lee goes hiking in Brunei

After the celebrations, PM Lee and his delegation went for a hike at Bukit Sum Sum.

Along with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore High Commissioner to Brunei Laurence Bay and his wife also joined the delegation for the hike.

PM Lee and Ho Ching certainly didn’t forget to take an aesthetic shot at the top of the hill.

The PM also shared a photo of him taking a break while going down the trail with SM Teo.

Some eagle-eyed netizens spotted SM Teo sporting a pair of combat boots and remarked that he certainly came prepared.

PM Lee will attend the Royal Banquet today (15 Jan) and return to Singapore tomorrow (16 Jan).

“During Prime Minister Lee’s absence, Mr Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, will be the Acting Prime Minister from 13 to 15 Jan 2024,” the Prime Minister’s Office declared in a press release on 12 Jan about the PM’s visit to Brunei.

Prince Mateen & PM Lee have had several meetings

PM Lee and the prince have actually met a few times in the past.

Just last Sep, PM Lee hosted Prince Abdul Mateen to lunch in Singapore, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

During the lunch, they reaffirmed their bilateral ties, which include a defence partnership allowing Singaporean soldiers to conduct jungle training in Brunei.

