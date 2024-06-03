Dumpling prices rise by up to S$2 due to food & labour costs ahead of Dragon Boat Festival

Dragon Boat Festival sees increases in dumpling prices due to food costs, labour, rent

Ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival, customers are stocking up on dumplings or zongzi, a traditional food consumed during the festival.

In light of the rise in costs, some stores are imposing increased prices for their dumpling offerings, along with festive surcharges.

Some stores have raised prices by S$2, including Hoo Kee Bak Chang in Bukit Merah.

Costs have risen at dumpling stores before Dragon Boat Festival

According to a report by 8world News, the owner of Hoo Kee Bak Chang in Bukit Merah said they recently raised prices of dumplings by S$2 — a similar increase to last year’s Dragon Boat Festival.

He said that the original flavour costs S$6 from S$4, while the mixed flavour dumplings now cost S$8 from S$6.

Mr Zhou, the owner, noted that the main reasons for the increased cost were ingredients costs and labour increases during the Dragon Boat Festival.

Despite this, he added that many older customers understood the reasons for the price increase.

“Most of them are our regular customers. The younger generation’s mothers-in-law or mothers will come over and buy the dumplings for them. (Regular customers) will understand the price increase if they’re aware of the reasons.”

“If you think the price is suitable, then order,” Mr Zhou added. “If it isn’t suitable, it doesn’t matter, we won’t force (them). It’s not realistic that customers must place an order just because they ask about the price. We’ll let things run their natural course.”

Prices only increase by 20 to 30 cents at Eastern Rice Dumpling

Another merchant, Eastern Rice Dumpling located in Balestier, said it is facing similar cost issues.

A senior sales manager pointed out to 8world News that the cost of materials has increased by 5% to 10% in recent years, including chestnuts, winter melons and leaves used for wrapping dumplings.

There are also other price increases, especially in rent and utilities such as water and electricity at various branches. Nevertheless, to ensure that the public can buy affordable dumplings, they’re trying to control prices.

Jiang noted: “We only raise prices by 20 to 30 cents once a year, and only during the Dragon Boat Festival. The price increases are to make up for the added costs. However, since most of our stores are located in the heartlands, the prices will be more reasonable.”

Over at Soon Soon Teochew Porridge Restaurant in Kovan, a check by MS News showed similar price increases due to rise in costs.

Its handmade pork dumpling costs S$5 this year, up from S$4.80 last year, while the pork dumpling with salted egg costs S$5.80 this year, an increase from S$5.50 last year.

Festive prices at Hiong Kee Dumplings

Meanwhile, at Hiong Kee Dumplings located at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre, the cost of water, electricity, and rent have increased. The cost of ingredients have also increased by about 5%.

Therefore, during the Dragon Boat Festival, the shop has increased the prices of dumplings by S$2.

Mr Lim, the owner of Hiong Kee Dumplings, said: “Most of our customers are old customers, and it would be better if we try to retain them.

“The market for dumplings isn’t large, and people don’t eat them every day,” he elaborated. “Usually, they’d eat them perhaps weekly, monthly, or during the Dragon Boat Festival.”

Mr Lim added that although profits have been slightly worse due to the pressure of rising costs and fierce market competition, they will continue to absorb these additional costs to ensure that people can afford to buy dumplings.

MS News has reached out to the stores for more information.

