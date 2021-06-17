Durian Season In Singapore Expected To Last Till August

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a trying time for most of us, with restrictions in place that curb our social activities and gatherings.

But staying home might not be all that bad, especially if you and your fam have something yummy to feast on.

Turns out, our recent easing of measures coincides with the start of the mid-year durian season.

Though we might have to wait a while more before dining-in is allowed, some durian stalls are offering deliveries so we can have mao shan wang (MSW) parties at home.

MSW from $21/kg as durian season arrives in Singapore

Since early this week, many stalls in Singapore have begun to mark the start of the durian season.

The seasons typically occur from June-August and December-February. During these periods, durians are known to be cheaper and tastier.

A trader for 717 Durian told Shin Min Daily News his prediction that MSW prices can go as low as $10/kg by the end of Jun.

According to 99 Old Trees Durian, a stall located in Pek Kio, the season is expected to peak between 28 Jun and 14 July before possibly ending in August.

Though we seem to be in the early days of the durian season, many stalls have already begun running promotions.

Melvin’s Durian, for instance, is selling MSW durians for $21/kg on Thursday (17 Jun).

This is significantly cheaper than a month ago when similar durians were going for $25/kg.

Here’s a compilation of the latest MSW prices offered by other reputable sellers:

To avoid disappointment, customers are advised to call and reserve their durians before heading down.

Some stalls offer delivery services too

Feasting on durians at our favourite stalls is a unique experience that many Singaporeans have always enjoyed.

But with the Covid-19 pandemic and dining-in restrictions, some stalls are also providing delivery services so customers can enjoy the King of Fruits in the safety of their homes.

Delivery fees vary between stalls and are subject to conditions.

99 Old Trees, for example, charges a flat fee of $6.90 for islandwide deliveries but will have the charges waived for orders above $150.

Delivery fees for other stalls like Durian Kaki and Durian Delivery are slightly more expensive at $10.

Celebrate the arrival of durian season

The arrival of the durian season is certainly a cause for celebration amidst an otherwise gloomy year.

While it remains unclear whether dining-in restrictions will be eased next Monday (21 Jun), you can still enjoy the King of Fruits at home with your fam.

