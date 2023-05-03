Dyson To Set Up New Factory In S’pore, Its Biggest Investment In Advanced Manufacturing

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Dyson Building New Battery Manufacturing Factory In Singapore

Electronic appliances titan Dyson has announced that it will be setting up a new plant in Singapore.

Set to be fully functional by 2025, the Tuas factory will specialise in manufacturing batteries for upcoming products.

The plant will also be the company’s biggest investment ever in advanced manufacturing.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Dyson’s founder James Dyson revealed the news along with a slew of other new investments.

They also included plans to expand operations in the United Kingdom (UK) and the Philippines.

S$1.5 billion set aside by Dyson for Singapore factory and development

On Wednesday (3 May), James Dyson shared the company’s investment plans for the next five years.

Based on the ST report, a total of £2.75 billion (S$4.6 billion) will be put into this ongoing plan.

Of this amount, S$1.5 billion has been set aside for Singapore alone.

The upcoming battery plant in Singapore is part of this “commitment to (their) future in Singapore”.

Dyson said that this will be the “most significant investment” the company has made in advanced manufacturing since it started.

The new factory, located in Tuas, will be fully operational by 2025.

Per ST, the new factory will occupy an area of 247,000 square feet — roughly the size of 53 basketball courts.

The battery manufacturing plant will support Dyson’s global push to develop into areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and product development.

Additionally, it will play a strong role in doubling Dyson’s worldwide manufacturing capabilities in the coming year.

New factory will produce upgraded batteries

A Dyson spokesperson told Channel News Asia (CNA) that the new factory will manufacture in-house batteries.

These batteries will be smaller, lighter, more sustainable, and energy-dense.

As such, this expansion in Singapore will allow the company to bring new battery technology into the market, said Dyson chief executive Roland Krueger.

Currently, the company has a motor manufacturing facility in the western part of Singapore.

Plans for that plant remain unchanged.

Battery facility in Singapore accompanies expansions in other regions

Outside of Singapore, Dyson has also ramped up its expansion in other countries.

Per a separate report by The Guardian, Dyson will hire about 400 new engineers in the Philippines.

The new hires will support its operations at the Philippines technology centre.

Similarly, its facility in Bristol, UK will house hundreds of software and AI engineers.

