2 Accidents Near Tuas Second Link Involving Johor-Registered Bikes Leave 3 People Injured

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Accidents At Tuas Second Link On 13 & 14 Apr Involve Johor-Registered Bikes

Over the past week or so, two fatal accidents at the Tuas Second Link have claimed the lives of two motorcyclists.

Days later, two more serious accidents occurred near the same location, leaving at least three people with injuries.

Social media posts have not revealed news of any deaths at the time of writing, so we hope that all three have a chance at recovery.

Accident on 13 Apr involved 2 people on motorcycle

On Thursday (13 Apr), motorcycle towing company Sin Mah Bike Towing shared on Facebook that an accident had occurred along the Tuas Second Link at 8.50pm that night.

They appealed for information on the rider’s family in the immediate aftermath.

Among the photos the company posted was of the rider’s work permit for employment in Singapore.

In a separate post, Facebook user Ms Chin shared that the rider’s family had gotten in touch with Sin Mah Bike Towing within an hour of their appeal.

The company’s initial post stated that one of the men on the motorcycle was awake at the time of the incident. The other was apparently in a semi-comatose state, though it’s unclear what the latest situation is.

Rider gets into accident on birthday on 14 Apr

The next day, on Friday (14 Apr), a second accident occurred, this time before the Tuas Second Link.

Photos circulating on Facebook show a motorcycle bearing a Johor licence plate having collided with a long truck, with the rider on the ground and blood surrounding him.

What time the accident occurred is unclear but the rider’s friend provided an update on his condition at 8pm that night.

According to him, the doctor informed that the rider, who was still unconscious at that point, suffered the following injuries:

Bleeding in the left lung

Brain injuries

Facial injuries

His condition was stable but critical and the doctor had to insert a tube to aid his breathing. More heartbreaking was the fact that the accident occurred on the rider’s birthday.

A woman who claims to be the rider’s sister confirmed this in a Facebook post that night, explaining that her brother was on his way home from work.

She also said that he was rushed to National University Hospital (NUH) in Singapore for an operation. She sought prayers for her brother’s recovery.

A comment under the original Facebook post about the accident included a screenshot of a text conversation seemingly with the rider’s friend, who mentioned that the victim was on his way home to celebrate his birthday with his family.

Another Facebook user who appears to know the victim updated at around 8am today (15 Apr) that the rider just completed his operation and is in stable condition. He can also receive visitors, for those who know him and wish to see him.

Multiple accidents near Tuas Second Link in just over 1 week

The spate of accidents near the Tuas Second Link recently is concerning, especially seeing how serious they’ve been.

Two lives have already been lost among riders trying to earn an honest living in a foreign country. Surely, we wouldn’t want to lose any more.

We hope that all road users will be more cautious when travelling along that stretch or the roads leading up to it. Remember to observe traffic safety rules, including adhering to speed limits, for your own safety as well as that of those around you.

MS News wishes all the victims a smooth recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Mah Bike Towing on Facebook and Facebook.