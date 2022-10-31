S’pore Job Fair Has On-Site Interviews, Meet Employers From Food, Retail & Hotel Industries

Meet 30 Companies in F&B, Retail & Hospitality At E2i Job Fair On 16 Nov

After almost two years of living with a global pandemic, things are finally returning to normal.

As restrictions have been lifted and tourists are returning to Singapore, restaurants are bustling, more people are going out to shop, and hotels are welcoming guests from all corners of the globe.

This means that there will inevitably be a need for more manpower in these sectors.

For those keen to explore any of these industries but aren’t quite sure where to start, keep 16 Nov 2022 free to check out the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) Career Discovery in Lifestyle Services job fair.

There, you’ll be able to get career advice, have your resume reviewed, and even sit for job interviews on the spot. Read on for more deets.

Get career advice & resume reviews at the e2i job fair

Whether you’re entering the working world for the very first time or switching roles many years into your career, the job search can be daunting.

You’ll undoubtedly have lots of questions and uncertainties. While you can read all the career self-help books in the world and watch every inspirational YouTube talk on the subject, nothing beats guidance that’s tailored to you as an individual.

At the e2i job fair, you’ll meet career coaches who will dish out sage career advice after piecing together information relating to your career goals, skill gaps, and concerns.

No registration is needed — just walk up to the booth and wait for any of the coaches to be available to commence the session.

Once you have an idea of the career path you’d like to embark on, it’s time to start sending out those applications.

Your CV will be the first impression you make on hirers. And as everybody knows, first impressions count.

If you’ve been staring at that PDF doc on your laptop and wondering how you can make your credentials, achievements, and skills sound a lot more enticing to employers, run it by the expert eyes of the e2i coaches, who can give you tips on how to build a proper resume.

With their guidance, you’ll have what you need to come up with a resume that can make you shine in front of your future (hopefully) boss.

Walk-in interviews guarantee facetime with employers

Of course, having the most perfect resume in the world won’t mean much if it doesn’t actually reach employers.

One of the most frustrating things about the job hunt is sending out countless applications to companies, only to be ignored entirely. This can happen for various reasons, such as your email getting buried underneath tons of other submissions.

That clearly won’t be a problem at the e2i job fair, where you can go for walk-in interviews and meet employers on the spot—no more ghosting or getting lost in inboxes.

Here are some of the general vacancies that will be available:

Engineer

Restaurant or store manager

Guest relations officer

Logistics assistant

Retail assistant or supervisor

Pastry chef, baker, cook, or station chef

Security officer

Telemarketer

Housekeeping attendant or supervisor

Service crew

Cashier

Some of these positions have part-time or flexible work arrangements, so be sure to ask about them so you can pick a gig that suits your schedule and preferences.

Even if you don’t see anything you fancy, this would be the perfect way to brush up on your interview skills.

Workshops that give you hands-on experience

Going for interviews and getting a verbal understanding of what the job entails is one thing. Actually finding yourself in the middle of the task can be another matter altogether.

You don’t want to show up for your first day at work, only to be overwhelmed by how different it turned out to be from your expectations.

To give you a taste of what the daily grind might include, two companies will be conducting hands-on workshops, where you can have a go at various activities related to the positions they’re offering.

On 16 Nov, Koi and iTea will be holding jobseeker workshops at their Paya Lebar outlets – just a stone’s throw away from the career fair – where you’ll get a better understanding of the ways of being a bubble tearista. For more information and to sign up, click here.

Now that you’ve given a shot at the role, you can decide whether it’s something you truly want to pursue. And even if it’s not, at least you got to try something new, right?

Visit e2i Career Discovery in Lifestyle Services job fair on 16 Nov

Now that physical events are back in full swing, it’s time to grasp this opportunity to meet employers face-to-face so you can get a better picture of what companies are looking for and what you can offer them.

Here’s a full list of the 30 companies that will be present at the e2i physical job fair on 16 Nov:

Hospitality groups Far East Hospitality Singapore Marriot Tang Plaza Ascott Raffles Hotel InterContinental Singapore Amara Hotel Jen Tanglin Hotel Jen Orchard Gateway Crowne Plaza Grand Hyatt



F&B groups KOI Swee Heng Bakery Old Chang Kee Paris Baguette Collin’s Pezzo Chang Cheng Group Malaysian Dairy Industries Gardenia McDonald’s



Retail groups FairPrice Group Chye Choon Foods Far Ocean Group Uniqlo ValuDollar DFI Retail Group Pet Lovers Centre Watsons



In addition, human resource company Elitez Group and recruitment firm FindSGJobs will be there as well.

Interested job seekers can register for the event here. Alternatively, you can walk right in on the day and do the registration on-site, although signing up online ahead of time is recommended as this makes things a lot faster and more convenient for you.

And last but not least, here’s how you can get to the e2i Career Discovery in Lifestyle Services career fair:



e2i Career Discovery in Lifestyle Services job fair

Address: Lifelong Learning Institute Level 1, Event Hall 1-1, 11 Eunos Road 8, Singapore 408601

Date: 16 Nov 2022

Time: 10am – 5pm

Nearest MRT: Paya Lebar station

By the way, if you can’t make it to the physical job fair, there’s also a virtual career fair happening now till 31 Dec 2022. There, you’ll be able to have online interviews and explore over 2,200 immediate vacancies — all from the comfort of your own home.

For more information and updates on both the physical and virtual job fairs, visit the e2i website here or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Find the job that’s right for you

Life’s too short to be stuck in a job that’s not right for you, but you can avoid that as long as there’s someone to point you in the right direction.

Think of them as your own compass or road sign to a fruitful and gratifying career.

To all job seekers, we wish you all the best in your journey and hope that you’ll be able to land something that brings you a lot of fulfilment.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with e2i.

Featured image courtesy of e2i and by MS News.