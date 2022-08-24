S’pore Removes SHN Requirement For Non-Vaccinated Travellers From 29 Aug, Pre-Departure Test Still Mandatory

Non-Vaccinated Travellers Must Take Pre-Departure Test Within 2 Days Of Travel

As the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and around the world improves, restrictions continue to ease for more people, including non-vaccinated travellers.

From next Monday (29 Aug), travellers who are not fully vaccinated will no longer have to serve a quarantine period when they arrive in Singapore.

However, they will have to take a pre-departure test and purchase travel insurance for the duration of their stay.

Non-vaccinated travellers must purchase travel insurance for Singapore stay

On Wednesday (24 Aug), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the easing of quarantine measures for travellers who aren’t fully vaccinated.

Under current regulations, such travellers have to serve a seven-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arriving in Singapore. They also have to take a PCR test at the end of the SHN.

But from next Monday (29 Aug), they no longer have to do so.

However, these travellers will still have to take a pre-departure test and test negative at least two days before departing for Singapore.

The test can come in several forms:

PCR Test

Professionally administered ART

Self-administered ARTs under the supervision of licensed Singapore providers (can also be a remote test)

They must also purchase travel insurance to cover the duration of their stay in Singapore.

Besides foregoing quarantine and testing requirements, such travellers also no longer have to apply for entry approval to Singapore.

Currently, they can only enter Singapore for “compelling reasons” such as attending to a critically ill family member or if they are family members of a Singapore citizen.

Those who test positive for Covid-19 should defer their travel to Singapore to avoid infecting others.

They should only resume their travel when they test negative at least 72 hours after they first tested positive for the virus.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Changi Airport on Facebook.