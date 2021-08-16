Woman Claims Thai Eatery Discriminates Against Unvaccinated People

As Singapore moves towards opening up further, authorities have allowed us to dine in at eateries.

However, there are currently restrictions for unvaccinated people due to the higher risks of dining.

A Thai Restaurant, 87 Just Thai Killiney, recently shared on Facebook that a woman left a 1-star review, saying she was upset that they support the government in “discriminating against unvaccinated people”.

Source

The restaurant sought the public’s understanding that they needed to follow safe management measures strictly.

Woman claims restaurant discriminates against unvaccinated people

On Sunday (15 Aug), 87 Just Thai Killiney shared that an upset individual left a 1-star Google review of their restaurant.

Source

In the review, she stated that she understood the government’s vaccination-differentiated restrictions.

However, she continued that she was “very disgusted” at how the restaurant supports the government’s move “to discriminate against unvaccinated people”.

Thai restaurant seeks customers’ understanding

87 Just Thai Killiney asked for customers’ understanding that they are not discriminating against anyone based on their vaccination status.

They are required to follow the rules or they would face the risk of being shut down.

Referencing an article from The Straits Times (ST) that featured them, 87 Just Thai Killiney said they faced many challenges adapting to restrictions.

Source

On 10 Aug, the first day of dining in, they had to reject 10 customers. This was largely due to customers mistaking the restaurant, which has no air-conditioning, as a coffee shop.

Customers can only dine in pairs at coffee shops and hawker centres regardless of vaccination status.

Some individuals had also turned up with fake vaccination certificates or with a vaccination status that’s not fully valid.

Restrictions are in place to protect everyone

With variations in rules at different F&B establishments, the current restrictions can get ambiguous and confusing.

Source

But restaurants are doing their best to accommodate customers after a year of ups and downs.

So when dining out, do be understanding of the current restrictions in place. After all, they are there to protect all of us.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 87 Just Thai Killiney on Facebook and Facebook.