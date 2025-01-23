S’pore woman complains about S$6.30 cost of economic bee hoon with few dishes, netizens say delivery fee matters

Singapore woman allegedly pays S$6.30 for economic bee hoon with missing dishes

A woman in Singapore recently complained about the price of her economic bee hoon order.

On the morning of 21 Jan, she ordered two packets via GrabFood from an economic bee hoon stall in Marsiling.

According to a screenshot, the total order cost S$15.90.

However, when she opened the packet containing the rice, she found the contents very inadequate.

A photo posted on Facebook showed a packet of white rice with a piece of luncheon meat, an egg, and a small sausage inside.

“Seriously. S$6.30 for just this?” she complained in the post, further calling the shop “damn lousy”.

A shocked commenter called the price equivalent to “daylight robbery”.

The OP explained that the order included ikan bilis and nuts as well, but they were missing from the rice packet.

The commenter suggested that the stall probably forgot to add it.

Woman gets refund for rice packet order

After reporting the issue, she said the bee hoon stall refunded her the price of the rice packet with the missing item.

One netizen criticised the woman for complaining despite already receiving a refund from the stall.

Another netizen attributed the higher price to Grab’s platform fees causing a markup in price by vendors, alongside the cost of delivery.

One commenter found the price amusing as economic bee hoon was supposed to be affordable.

They jokingly asked if this one was “premium economic”.

A more critical user also claimed the food cost S$2 more due to it being delivered to her.

They said the OP got out of the situation with a free meal given the refund and felt that she should not lambast the shop further.

Also read: Woman complains about S$7.70 charge for cai png with petai & minced meat at Woodlands stall

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.