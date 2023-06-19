Ecuador Woman Who Woke Up In Coffin Passes Away From Stroke, Death Confirmed For Real

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Ecuador Woman Who Woke Up In Coffin Dies Of Stroke

The woman in Ecuador who made headlines when she woke up at her wake after a doctor wrongly pronounced her dead has passed away — for real this time.

She had been in hospital since the incident about a week ago. Unfortunately, she passed away in intensive care on Friday (16 June).

According to the Associated Press (AP), Bella Montoya, 76, died of a stroke.

Woman who woke up after being pronounced dead in Ecuador passed away on 16 June

Ecuador’s Ministry of Health confirmed that 76-year-old Bella Montoya suffered an ischemic stroke and passed away on 16 June.

She had spent a week in the intensive care unit after doctors placed her on “permanent surveillance” following the shocking incident.

There, she passed away on Friday evening, said her son Gilberto Barbera Montoya.

The ministry did not provide further information regarding the medical investigation surrounding this puzzling case.

Her son told the media that he has registered his mother’s death for the second time.

Ecuador woman pronounced dead knocked on coffin when she woke up at her own funeral

Initially, Montoya’s doctor erroneously declared her dead on 9 June. They suspected that she had a stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest.

She was unconscious when her family sent her to the hospital. She apparently did not respond to resuscitation efforts there, and the doctors pronounced her dead.

After spending five hours in her coffin, she hit its lid and caught the attention of relatives at her funeral. Surprised by the noise, they opened the coffin to check, only to find Montoya gasping for air.

She was then, once again, rushed to the hospital.

Family filed official complaints, investigations ongoing

Per AP, Barbera Montoya has yet to receive word from the authorities on what exactly happened to his mother. He also added that things “are not going to stay like this” should they not provide details soon.

One of the sisters of the deceased woman has reportedly filed a formal complaint about the incident. She wants to identify the doctor who first declared her dead, resulting in this incident.

The body of Montoya, who was a retired nurse, has returned to the same funeral home in Babahoyo, Ecuador, where she awoke just seven days ago.

She will be buried at a public cemetery after the wake.

Investigations into Montoya’s case and a review of how the hospital issues death certificates are still underway.

