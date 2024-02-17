‘I want to do something special tonight’: Ed Sheeran & JJ Lin perform together at S’pore concert

Ed Sheeran introduces JJ Lin as surprise guest during concert at National Stadium

On Friday (16 Feb), British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran held a concert at the National Stadium, serenading thousands of fans with hits such as ‘Shivers’ and ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

What took concertgoers by surprise was when he invited Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin onstage.

Introducing him as a special guest, Ed strummed his guitar and joined in for the chorus as Lin belted out a Chinese song of his own.

Ed Sheeran brings on JJ Lin as surprise guest

Lin posted a video of the pair’s duet to Instagram, which started with Ed explaining that this concert was his biggest show ever in Asia.

“I want to do something special tonight,” Ed added, also mentioning that it was in celebration of his birthday, which falls on 17 Feb.

He then went on to introduce the guest as someone he’d met before and loved the music of.

As the drums started and Ed began strumming his guitar, he officially welcomed Lin on stage to rousing cheers from the audience.

Lin belted out a rendition of Twilight, more popularly known as 不為誰而作的歌, with Ed even joining in for the chorus.

Performs surprise song during concert

During the show, Lin also posted videos of himself enjoying Ed’s performances via Instagram stories.

In one of the Instagram stories, he sings along to the British artiste’s hit song, ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

JJ Lin’s surprise performance wasn’t the only highlight of last night’s show for fans in Singapore.

Another moment to remember was when Ed decided to perform ‘Happier’, one of the older songs in his discography.

The song wasn’t originally part of the setlist, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Ed had chosen to perform it anyway, sharing beforehand that he hadn’t played the song in five years.

However, upon hearing that it was popular in Singapore, he decided to relearn it for the audience.

Ed’s next show in Singapore takes place today (17 Feb) at the Capitol Theatre.

