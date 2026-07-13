Edwin Goh & Rachel Wan create crochet collection for Geneco National Day campaign spotlighting youth mental wellness

Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan team up with Geneco for ‘Begin Again’ campaign, turn personal journeys into crochet pieces

The word “unravel” doesn’t exactly conjure up warm and fuzzy feelings as most people would usually associate it with falling apart, losing control, or watching something come undone.

But warm and fuzzy is exactly what you’ll find in the nine crochet pieces Singaporean celeb couple Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan have made out of the word.

To them, unravelling doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing.

Through crochet, the pair have found a way to flip the word on its head, seeing unravelling not as the end of something, but as the start of putting it back together, hopefully as a better version of yourself.

That is the thinking behind electricity retailer Geneco’s ‘Begin Again’ campaign, which aims to shine a light on youth mental wellness this National Day.

Six weeks to complete nine crochet pieces

As part of the campaign, Goh and Wan, who run The Club Made, a brand specialising in crochet patterns and premium yarns, have put together a nine-piece collection of unique crochet tops.

They first spent about a month conceptualising the designs with Geneco before picking up their hooks.

But when a yarn shipment was delayed, most of the collection had to be completed in a frantic six-week sprint.

“We only stopped to sleep and eat,” Wan quipped in an interview with MS News, as her fiancé dubbed it “the most intense crochet session” they have ever had.

Gruelling as the process was, the result is a deeply personal and visually striking collection, with each piece carrying its own story.

‘Moth to a Flame’ is Goh’s personal favourite.

Framed like a social media post with familiar ‘like’, ‘comment’, and ‘save’ icons, the sleeveless crochet net top depicts his struggle with phone addiction, with the actor seeing himself as the moth and his phone as the flame.

Interestingly, the piece was almost something else entirely.

Goh had originally wanted to crochet a QR code that would link directly to the ‘Begin Again’ campaign page, but after multiple failed attempts at getting it to actually scan, he eventually scrapped the idea.

The abandoned QR codes now sit, as Goh joked, “somewhere at the bottom of the drawer, reminding [him] of [his] failures”.

Wan’s favourite, meanwhile, is ‘Jacaranda Season’, an elegant cardigan inspired by the purple blooms of jacaranda trees she encountered for the first time after moving to Australia.

“I didn’t know that trees could turn purple because we don’t have that in Singapore,” she said. “Discovering that trees can be purple was mind-blowing to me.”

To her, the sight became a reminder that people, too, do not have to stay fixed to who they have always been.

The remaining seven pieces — ‘Bloom Again’, ‘Dissolve’, ‘Patched in Colour’, ‘Returning to Softness’, ‘Rorschach (What Do You See?)’, ‘Storm Sweatshirt’, and ‘Play In A Monochrome World’ — similarly explore themes of grief, identity, burnout, inner child healing, perspective, and renewal.

Moving to Australia helped them appreciate Singapore in new ways

Many of the collection’s emotional threads trace back to the couple’s time in Australia, where they moved to in June 2023 on a work and holiday visa, before returning to Singapore in early 2025.

Wan had lost her father in 2022, while Goh’s own dad passed away in January 2024 when they were still overseas.

Crochet, which Wan had introduced to Goh early in their relationship, became one of the things that helped them process the changes together.

The move also meant rebuilding their careers, and eventually their craft, from scratch.

Wan ran her own headshot photography business for up-and-coming actors, while Goh landed a job at one of Australia’s oldest yarn stores, picking up knowledge that would later shape The Club Made.

Life in Australia gave them space to slow down.

Goh recalled being able to head to the beach after work and snorkel among schools of fish, while Wan grew fond of the weather, the coffee, and the ability to drive two hours and find themselves somewhere completely different.

But being away also made the pair miss Singapore more than expected, from the food, friends, family, safety, and convenience, to the inside jokes only fellow Singaporeans would understand.

“I also missed the auntie calling me ‘shuai ge’ at the kopitiam,” Goh laughed.

In the end, with their lease up, they made “a calculated decision” to return to Singapore and spend more time with their loved ones, while also preparing for their next chapter together: tying the knot at the end of this year.

Public scrutiny shaped how they talk about mental health

As actors, the couple have also had to navigate the pressures of being public figures, particularly the expectation to always seem like they have it together.

“But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve started to dissociate from the identity of actress, and I’ve learned to be a lot more okay with not appearing put together all the time,” said Wan.

She has since found that being more open about her struggles resonates more with people than putting up a front.

“I think that contributes to society way more than acting like I have it all together,” she said. “That motivates me to not stay in this bubble of, ‘Oh, I need to look shiny all the time.'”

That extends to how she handles online criticism, too.

“I could have a hundred good comments, and that one negative comment could ruin my whole week,” she said of her earlier years in the spotlight, though she has since learnt not to take such comments too personally.

Goh, who entered the industry as a teenager, has had a similar experience.

“It’s very easy for keyboard warriors to voice their comments,” he said. “I still get affected, but I just don’t take them to heart.”

Their willingness to speak openly about what goes on beneath the surface was what first drew Geneco to the couple.

“Both of them have very poignant stories about loss, about grief, about recovery,” said Alex Chan, Geneco’s Head of Brand, Communications and Marketing. “Their stories are so authentic and so real, and we really appreciate them for being so upfront about the situation.”

Campaign spotlights youth mental wellness in Singapore

That honesty, Chan added, felt especially meaningful for a campaign centred on youth mental wellness.

According to statistics cited by Geneco, one in three young Singaporeans aged 15 to 35 experience severe or extremely severe symptoms of depression, anxiety, or stress.

Against that backdrop, ‘Begin Again’ hopes to encourage youths to see starting over not as failure, but as part of the process of healing, growing, and seeking support.

Chan shared that one takeaway from his own encounters with youths is that “an ordinary person who behaves normally may not be the same inside”, adding that it takes trust and bravery for someone to open up about what they are going through.

For Wan and Goh, the feeling was mutual.

“We felt really aligned with Geneco because they liked crochet for the whole idea of unravelling,” Wan recalled. “Crochet is the only craft where it’s easy to unravel, undo, and start again, and I think they liked that idea.”

Goh, too, was drawn to how Geneco recognised crochet’s mental health benefits, something he had experienced first-hand.

“I was a smoker for many years, and crochet helped me distance myself from that habit,” he said. “Being able to let go of my vices for this long feels like a renewal in itself, which really aligns with ‘Begin Again’.”

Ultimately, Chan hopes the campaign will spark more open conversations around mental wellness and reduce stigma.

“It’s okay not to feel okay,” he said. “Not once, not twice, but as many times as you need.”

Crochet pieces to hit the runway and go up for public vote

The nine crochet pieces will be on display from now till 31 Aug at grovve, Singapore’s first integrated youth wellness centre located at *SCAPE.

The youth-targeted space offers mental health support and well-being activities, making it a fitting home for a campaign centred on reflection, healing, and starting over.

Beyond the pop-up, the collection will also be brought to life on the runway at the inaugural Orchard Road Fashion Week, taking place from 12 to 16 Aug, giving audiences the chance to see all nine pieces in motion, styled and modelled in a full-fledged fashion show setting.

Geneco’s runway slot is scheduled for 13 Aug at 8pm, followed by a five-minute sharing session with Goh and Wan.

For those who can’t make it down to the pop-up or runway show, all nine pieces can also be viewed online, where the public can vote for their favourite designs.

Every vote will contribute towards Geneco’s S$10,000 pledge to mental health movement Beyond the Label.

Voters can also redeem a limited-edition ‘Begin Again’ crochet starter kit, co-created by Geneco and The Club Made, in person at grovve. Five lucky voters will also stand to win S$100 worth of eCapitaVouchers.

For more information, visit Geneco’s ‘Begin Again’ campaign site.

Also read: S’pore Actors Edwin Goh & Rachel Wan Share Tips & Cost Breakdown Of Moving To Sydney

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Featured image by MS News. Photography by Felicia Fun.