M’sia Man Finds Sheet-Thin Egg Slice In Nasi Lemak, Resembles SpongeBob SquarePants

Man In Malaysia Finds Small Sheet-Thin Egg Slice In Nasi Lemak

With ingredients getting more expensive, customers have had to reckon with increasingly smaller portions of food at higher prices.

However, some vendors have taken it too far with extreme measures of downsizing.

One man in Malaysia experienced this firsthand when he found an egg slice as thin as a sheet of paper in his nasi lemak.

He then shared photos of the nasi lemak online, where it went viral with netizens comparing the egg slice to a SIM card and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Man who found egg slice says it is as thin as his faith

Last Friday (13 Oct), X (formerly known as Twitter) user @matden17 shared a post about a tiny sheet-thin egg slice in his nasi lemak that went viral.

In a video attached to the post, he could be seen picking up the egg slice to demonstrate how small it actually was.

From the looks of it, the egg barely covered the tiny amount of anchovies on top of the rice.

To drive home his point, he also included a photo of the egg from the side, showing off its paper-like thickness.

Despite the disappointment he must have felt, the OP still managed to inject some humour into the situation, calling the egg slice as “thin as (his) faith”.

Netizens compare egg slice to Spongebob Squarepants, SIM card & more

The post soon went viral, and it did not take long for X users to come up with hilarious comparisons for the measly egg slice.

A few creative users said the egg slice looked like the animated character SpongeBob SquarePants.

One even took the effort to edit the SpongeBob’s face onto the egg slice itself, making the resemblance more striking than ever.

Another jokingly theorised that the vendor must have been trying to recreate the thin crackers commonly seen in gourmet dishes on ‘MasterChef’.

Meanwhile, one user said the egg slice was thinner than a SIM card.

Last but not least, another commenter remarked that the egg slice was really a blanket for the anchovies.

Jokes aside, we hope this reminds vendors to be fair when it comes to deciding their food portions.

As for the OP, we wish him better luck the next time he gets nasi lemak.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from X.