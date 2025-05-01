13 youths under investigation after ELD wheelchairs damaged in Sengkang & Boon Lay

ELD wheelchairs damaged at locations designated for use as polling stations

13 youths are under police investigation after wheelchairs belonging to the Elections Department (ELD) were found damaged in separate incidents in Sengkang and Boon Lay.

Both locations were designated for use as polling stations, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Thursday (1 May).

Three ELD wheelchairs damaged at open space in Sengkang

In the first incident, the police received a call for assistance at about 10.55pm on 28 April.

Three ELD wheelchairs had been damaged at an open space in Block 51A Sengkang West Avenue.

An ActiveSG Gym and basketball court is located there.

5 youths allegedly used wheelchairs to race one another

Five people are believed to be involved in the case.

Their identities were established by officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division.

According to preliminary investigations, they had allegedly used the wheelchairs to race with one another.

One of them also allegedly threw one of the wheelchairs in the air.

Onee ELD wheelchair damaged at basketball court in Boon Lay

In the second incident, the police received a call for assistance at about 1am on 1 May.

One ELD wheelchair had been damaged at Block 176B Boon Lay Drive.

At the location is a sheltered basketball court, which had been cordoned off for use as a polling station.

A total of eight people were identified by officers from Jurong Police Division, suspected to be involved in the incident.

13 youths suspected of damaging govt property

The 13 people involved in both cases were aged between 13 and 20 years old, SPF said.

They are suspected of damaging government property, and police investigations into their suspected involvement are ongoing.

Under Section 3 of the Vandalism Act, those convicted of vandalism face a fine of up to S$2,000 or jail time of up to three years.

They are also liable to receive between three and eight strokes of the cane.

Police to take ‘firm & swift’ action

The police “will not tolerate” those who disregard the law, cause law and order problems, or vandalise or cause damage to public property, SPF said.

Thus, it will “take firm and swift action” against them.

This is especially during the “sensitive period of elections”, SPF added.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.