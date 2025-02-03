Luxury cars targeted in alleged Teck Whye vandalism spree, police investigating case of mischief

Luxury cars allegedly vandalised in Teck Whye, police investigating
Police are investigating a case of mischief following reports of multiple luxury cars being allegedly vandalised at an open car park on Teck Whye Lane on 31 Jan.
A video posted on 2 Feb on the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page showed the aftermath of the alleged vandalism.
Netizens expressed mixed reactions to the incident, with one speculating that one of the car owners might have owed money to loan sharks, or illegal moneylenders.
Another suggested that the vandalism may have been motivated by resentment toward the owners of these luxury vehicles.
One commenter sympathised with the owners of the damaged cars, wondering whether the costs of the repairs would be covered by the culprit.
In response to MS News queries, the police confirmed it received a call for assistance at Blk 103 Teck Whye Lane at around 7.05am on 31 Jan.
Investigations into this case of mischief are ongoing.
