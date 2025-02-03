Luxury cars targeted in alleged Teck Whye vandalism spree, police investigating case of mischief

Luxury cars allegedly vandalised in Teck Whye, police investigating

Police are investigating a case of mischief following reports of multiple luxury cars being allegedly vandalised at an open car park on Teck Whye Lane on 31 Jan.

Luxury cars vandalised at open car park

A video posted on 2 Feb on the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page showed the aftermath of the alleged vandalism.

The three cars targeted included a Toyota Alphard, a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and a Ferrari. In the video, a white substance appeared to have been thrown on the windscreens of the vehicles, with splatters also visible along the sides. A man, presumably the owner, was seen stepping out of the Ferrari while on his phone, possibly calling the police. Towards the end of the video, the OP noted that it appeared the same Mercedes-Benz was vandalised again on 2 Feb. This time, the windscreen was severely damaged, possibly from being struck by an object.

Netizens react to act of vandalism

Netizens expressed mixed reactions to the incident, with one speculating that one of the car owners might have owed money to loan sharks, or illegal moneylenders.

Another suggested that the vandalism may have been motivated by resentment toward the owners of these luxury vehicles.

One commenter sympathised with the owners of the damaged cars, wondering whether the costs of the repairs would be covered by the culprit.

In response to MS News queries, the police confirmed it received a call for assistance at Blk 103 Teck Whye Lane at around 7.05am on 31 Jan.

Investigations into this case of mischief are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.