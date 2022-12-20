Elderly Argentina Fan Watches World Cup From Outside Store, Company Gifts Him 55-Inch TV

Elderly Argentina Fan Watches World Cup From Outside Store As He Doesn’t Have TV

Many of us have had the privilege of catching the World Cup from the comfort of our homes or venues like CCs and fast food restaurants.

Sadly, this was not the case for an elderly man in Argentina, who watched the matches through the window of an electronics store.

His dedication caught the attention of the store, which graciously gifted him with a 55-inch TV.

Elderly Argentina fan watches World Cup outside store

According to British media outlet The Sun, a photo of an elderly man watching the World Cup outside an electronics store went viral.

In the photo, the man, 83-year-old Carlos Bejar, sits alone on a foldable chair outside the store although the windows are shuttered.

The store is apparently located near Buenos Aires, Argentina’s capital.

As Carlos owns neither a TV nor a cable network, he would head to the store to watch football matches instead.

“It’s a very big screen, it’s like being in the stadium,” The Sun quoted him as saying.

Electronics store gifts man with 55-inch TV

To reward him for his earnest support for Argentina, the electronics store reportedly gifted Carlos with a 55-inch TV.

Thanks to their generous contribution, he could catch the final match on a luxurious screen right in his own home.

However, FOX SPORTS Australia reported that Carlos still wanted to return to the store to watch the matches.

While he did not explain why, he revealed that the deck chair he sat on once belonged to his mother, and he believes it brings him good luck.

Carlos also enjoys watching the matches alone, though he claims that most of his friends have passed away.

Hope Carlos enjoys his new TV

Although the World Cup has ended, we’re sure the TV has been and will continue to be a great addition to Carlos’ home.

Besides providing him with entertainment, it ensures that he’s able to relax in safety and comfort.

Hopefully, Carlos can spend his holidays catching his favourite matches or shows on his new TV.

Kudos to the netizens who raised awareness about his predicament, and the shop owner for offering to help.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @fravegaonline on Twitter and @todaboluda on Twitter.