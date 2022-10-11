Elderly Lady Struggles To Cross Road In Tampines, Strangers Slow Down To Walk With Her

Pedestrians Receive Praise For Stepping Forward To Help Elderly Lady In Tampines

The hectic pace of our daily lives may often cause us to disregard the plight of others who require assistance.

Fortunately, a pair of pedestrians were vigilant enough to step forward in a fellow citizen’s time of need.

An elderly woman was recently crossing the road from Our Tampines Hub when the traffic light started turning red.

Two pedestrians then stepped forward, helping to ward off traffic as she made her way across.

Pedestrians help elderly woman cross road in Tampines

On 3 Oct, a netizen shared details about the heartwarming sight on Facebook.

An elderly lady was apparently crossing the road outside Our Tampines Hub when the traffic lights started turning red. A few seconds were left on the countdown, but she had only made it about halfway across the street.

Two pedestrians who were crossing the road at the same time immediately slowed down to walk with her.

The woman kept pace with the lady and reassured her, saying, “Don’t worry, I’ll walk with you.” Meanwhile, the man gestured for drivers to stop, apologising to them for the delay.

The OP noted that the couple isn’t related to the old lady, adding that they were just two kind souls who were aware of the slower elderly lady and had the patience and kindness to walk her safely across the road.b

He added that none of the drivers had honked either, waiting patiently for the trio to cross the street.

“Such a simple but beautiful moment that restores faith in humanity in our often fast-paced society,” he said.

Pedestrians receive praise for actions

The post has since garnered over 500 shares, many commending the pedestrians for their considerate actions.

Some users expressed their appreciation for the heartwarming sight.

Other netizens also noted that showing consideration towards others has become more necessary than ever.

A kind gesture to make our day

As an ageing society that still operates at a fast pace, there are always others in need of our help.

With their years of experience and sage wisdom, seniors form an important part of our community.

It is thus important for us to treat them with the dignity they deserve. These acts of kindness may seem small, but go a long way in brightening up their day.

Hopefully, this incident will serve as a reminder to other Singaporeans to extend the same compassion to someone else in need.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.