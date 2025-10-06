Elderly man in S’pore scammed of over S$10,000 by ‘woman’ he met online who repeatedly failed to meet him

Elderly man says he was scammed by ‘woman’ who claimed she wanted to visit S’pore

An elderly man in Singapore said he was scammed of more than S$10,000 by a “woman” he met over the Internet.

68-year-old Mr Huang (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News that the “woman” had claimed that she wanted to visit Singapore.

‘Woman’ adds elderly man on Facebook

In August, a user named “Li Xin” from China added him as a friend on Facebook, Mr Huang said.

They started chatting on WhatsApp, and about a week later she told him she wanted to visit Singapore to see him and hang out.

However, she was barred from entering because she had committed a crime here, and needed to apply for a permit if she wanted to come back, she claimed.

Subsequently, the elderly man received a call from someone claiming to be a Chinese government official known as “Section Chief Wang”.

He was told to pay a deposit and handling fees to arrange for “Li Xin” to leave the country.

Elderly man makes several cash transfers so woman can come to S’pore

Eager to meet the attractive woman, Mr Huang made several cash transfers into a designated account.

However, “Li Xin” claimed that she was not allowed to leave China as she had carried too much jewelry.

A few days later, she claimed she genuinely wanted to befriend Mr Huang, prompting him to transfers thousands of dollars to help her apply for a “permit” to enter Singapore.

Finally, she told him she was on the way to Singapore, sending him a photo of an airplane cabin to prove this.

But after she purportedly arrived in Singapore, she claimed she had been detained by customs for carrying too much cash.

This meant that Mr Huang had to again fork out S$1,000 to “secure her release”.

Woman claimed to have met with car accident

Later, “Li Xin” hit another snag — she had allegedly met with a car accident after leaving the airport.

She claimed that she was hospitalised, but refused to reveal which hospital she was at.

When Mr Huang’s suspicions were finally aroused, he questioned her about it but only ended up angering her.

She then demanded that he transfer S$600 for her medical expenses and another S$600 as an “apology fee”.

After he did this, they made an appointment to meet but she failed to show up, blaming traffic jams.

The following day, she claimed to have gone to Malaysia and would meet them after she returned, then ghosted him.

This finally caused the elderly man to give up after sending her more than S$10,000.

Elderly man makes police report after realising he was scammed by woman

But what finally made Mr Huang realise he had been scammed was “Section Chief Wang”, who called him again.

He was told that “Li Xin” was uncontactable because she had lost her phone in Malaysia.

The elderly man figured that if she had indeed lost her phone, how did she manage to call “Section Chief Wang”, he said, adding:

Did she think I was stupid?

After seeing the light, he made a police report over the scam.

Elderly man’s family furious that he was scammed by woman

Besides losing a large amount of cash, Mr Huang said his family was furious that he had fallen for a scam.

His son has restricted his access to his bank account, preventing him from withdrawing money freely.

He now has to explain every cent to his son when he wants to spend money, he added.

The scam victim thus shared his story with the media as a warning to others, hoping to prevent more victims from being scammed.

