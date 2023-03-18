88-Year-Old Man Allegedly Slashed At Ang Mo Kio Block, Elderly Male Suspect Arrested

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

88-Year-Old Elderly Man Allegedly Slashed By 80-Year-Old In Ang Mo Kio, Bloody Handprints Near Lift

Warning: Some readers may find some photos and descriptions in this article graphic. Discretion is advised.

When Singaporeans approach their twilight years, they may spend their days chatting and drinking at neighbourhood kopitiams.

While these activities are generally quite chill, violence may occur when disagreements ensue.

That’s what reportedly happened between two elderly regulars of an Ang Mo Kio kopitiam that resulted in the 88-year-old allegedly getting slashed.

The other man, 80, was arrested by the police.

Incident occurred on 17 Mar at AMK block

The incident occurred on Friday (17 Mar) at about 6pm at Block 122 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to eyewitnesses, the alleged slashing took place in front of the Sheng Siong Supermarket in the block.

Reporters observed that the police had cordoned off the area outside the supermarket and a nearby lift lobby.

Elderly man sits on ground after allegedly being slashed

A man named only as Mr Wen (transliterated from Mandarin), who works nearby, said he heard a commotion outside and found out that an elderly man had allegedly been slashed.

The alleged victim was on the ground bleeding profusely, and many passers-by came over to assist him, the 29-year-old added.

Photos sent in by readers showed the injured man sitting on the ground and leaning against the wall, his left sleeve stained with blood.

Another eyewitness, a man named only as Mr Luo (transliterated from Mandarin) who works at a nearby zi char stall, said the man’s face had long knife wounds, including over his nose.

He bled out onto his clothes and the ground, added the 39-year-old.

Medics helped bandage the wounds before he was sent to hospital.

In response to Shin Min’s queries, the police said an 88-year-old man was sent to hospital while conscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that person was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The injured party is understood to have suffered cuts on his cheek, nose and hands, which he sustained while trying to defend himself.

80-year-old suspect assisting investigations

As for the suspect, it’s understood that he went home after committing the alleged slashing, while people were focused on helping the injured man.

After the incident, it was observed that two or three police officers went to the suspect’s flat to investigate.

At about 7.30pm, they escorted out a man with white hair who was expressionless.

According to the police, they arrested an 80-year-old man suspected of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Bloody handprints left at lift landing

Besides the blood left at the alleged crime scene, bloodstains were also reportedly found at a nearby lift landing.

After the police cordoned off the lift landing, bloody handprints were seen inside the lift, as well as on the walls outside.

Additionally, the police recovered a fruit knife that is suspected to be the weapon used in the alleged crime.

Duo were kopitiam regulars who got into an argument

Mr Xie (transliterated from Mandarin), an assistant at a kopitiam nearby, told Shin Min that the suspect and the alleged victim were regulars at his kopitiam.

They would come to eat and drink coffee almost every day and would never cause trouble.

However, the two got into an argument recently.

Apparently, the injured man had spread some gossip that was overheard by the suspect’s wife, who then told him about it.

Unhappy about this, the suspect confronted the 88-year-old on Wednesday (15 Mar), allegedly warning that he would slash him.

The other man replied that he wasn’t afraid of him.

A couple of days later, the bloody incident took place.

MS News wishes the injured uncle a speedy recovery from his injuries.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.