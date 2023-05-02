Car Hits Elderly Woman Crossing Road In Tanjong Pagar, She Passes Away From Injuries

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elderly Woman Dies After Traffic Accident With Car At Tanjong Pagar

An elderly woman passed away after being hit by a car near International Plaza at Tanjong Pagar on Friday (28 Apr).

Footage of the accident has emerged on social media, showing that pedestrians rushed to help the 67-year-old woman after the collision occurred.

Police confirmed that investigations are now ongoing.

Elderly woman involved in car collision at Tanjong Pagar

Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road posted a 40-second clip of the accident to Facebook on Tuesday (2 May).

In the video, the car swerves around a bend in the curb and knocks down the woman who had been crossing the road.

The force of the impact displaces the vehicle’s license plate, causing it to fly across the road.

Five passers-by then rush over to the site, one of them raising a hand to stop motorists from proceeding.

Another passer-by picks up the licence plate and woman’s belongings, then moves them where they will be less of a safety hazard.

Someone then makes a phone call, at which point the video ends.

Authorities confirm woman succumbed to injuries

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on 2 May that they received an alert about a traffic collision between a car and a 67-year-old pedestrian.

The accident occurred along Anson Road towards Robinson Road, taking place at 9.15am on 28 Apr.

Authorities transported the elderly woman to Singapore General Hospital. She was unconscious at the time of transport and later succumbed to her injuries, passing away.

Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

MS News expresses our deepest condolences to the family of the victim. May she rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Facebook.