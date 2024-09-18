Man in US paid neighbour’s electrical bill for almost 20 years, utility company apologises

Man in US paid wrong electrical bill for almost 20 years

Ken Wilson, a man in the US, has been paying the wrong electrical bill for nearly 20 years.

When the Mr Wilson man got hit with a hefty bill, he began keeping meticulous track of his electrical usage.

Since he lived alone, Mr Wilson expected his electrical bill to be lower than that of the other units. He even bought a device to measure how much electricity each appliance was using.

Through his efforts, he found that there was something quite off with his electrical bill.

“I thought there was a leak or someone was stealing my electricity or the meter was faulty because something wasn’t right,” said Mr Wilson.

This prompted him to call the local electrical company to investigate.

A worker later confirmed that Mr Wilson’s meter was tied to his neighbour’s unit instead of his own.

Electric company apologises for blunder

The man has reportedly lived in the apartment since 2006, which means he could’ve been paying the wrong bill for 18 years.

According to Kold News 13, the electric company apologised on Monday (16 Sept) for the mistake. An investigation by the company revealed that Mr Wilson could’ve been paying the wrong bill since 2009.

“I feel powerless right now because I can’t control my own meter,” said Mr Wilson.

However, the electrical company told the man he would have to wait for the next billing cycle to have the error corrected.

