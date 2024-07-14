Angry Thai man opens fire at electricity office after his power was disconnected due to unpaid bills

Man brings firearms & opens fire at electricity office

On Friday (12 July), local police in Surat Thani, Thailand received a report regarding a man wielding two firearms and shooting at the Surat Thani Provincial Electricity Authority office, reported Amarin TV.

After arriving at the scene, the police found that the glass door of the office had been shattered, and the gunman had already left.

Checking the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, the police reported that the gunman rode a motorcycle into the electricity office’s parking lot.

He then disembarked with a long-barreled shotgun and fired a shot through a glass door, causing two employees who were seated nearby to run away.

Gunman found at convenience store

Based on the CCTV footage, the gunman shot the electricity office at about 5.59pm and drove off after.

Later, the police were alerted that a man holding two guns in both hands was standing in front of a convenience store. They then rushed to investigate and found out that the man was the gunman.

The man was reportedly holding a shotgun in one hand and a small-calibre pistol in the other hand, speaking loudly to himself.

The officers spent around three hours trying to negotiate with the gunman.

Eventually, they managed to arrest him while he was trying to mount his motorcycle to escape.

Disconnected electric power was motive

The offender was identified as a 50-year-old resident of the province.

He confessed to his shooting of the electric office, claiming that he was stressed because his power had been cut off after he was unable to pay bills.

He tried to seek help from his family but was ignored. Feeling frustrated, he grabbed the firearms, headed to the electricity office, and opened fire to vent his frustration.

Also read: Gunman Opens Fire At Philippines University Graduation Ceremony, 3 Killed & 2 Injured

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Amarin TV.