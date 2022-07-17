Elon Musk’s Father, 76, Reveals He Had 2nd Child With 35-Year-Old Stepdaughter In 2019

Father Of Elon Musk Has 7 Children, Including 2 With His Stepdaughter

Tech entrepreneur and investor Elon Musk is one of the world’s most high-profile and wealthiest people, known for being a Tesla investor and founder of SpaceX.

But his relationship with his family, specifically his father, is not the greatest. It does not help that Errol Musk has fathered not just one, but two children, with his stepdaughter.

Musk senior revealed this to The Sun last week, stating that he had an unplanned child with Jana Bezuidenhout, the daughter of his ex-wife Heide, who is also Elon’s stepsister.

Elon and Errol are currently estranged.

Elon Musk’s father has two children with his stepdaughter

According to Errol, 76, his second child with the 35-year-old Ms Bezuidenhout was “unplanned” in 2019.

But the same apparently happened in 2017, when his son Elliot Rush, nicknamed Rushi, was born.

Back then, his children were reportedly “shocked” at the news of a child between the two, including Elon. After all, they’d thought of Ms Bezuidenhout as a sister.

“And they still don’t like it,” he said. “They still feel a bit creepy about it because she’s their sister. Their half-sister.”

In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Elon called his father a “terrible human being”, although he did not explicitly state why back then.

Errol reportedly called Rushi’s birth a “one-off mistake”, but given he fathered a daughter with Ms Bezuidenhout just two years later, we can’t be sure that it was just a one-off.

Father of Elon Musk claims age gap makes being together with stepdaughter “unpractical”

Errol previously lived with Ms Bezuidenhout since she was four, and also lived with her after Rushi was born, for about 18 months.

However, they no longer live together. The fact that they are two generations apart was not lost on Errol:

I realised she’s two generations behind whereas her mother was one generation behind when I married her… There’s a big gap… and that gap is going to show itself.

He also said “it’s not practical” to be together because of their age gap, but claimed “she might wind up back with me” if he’s still around.

The senior Musk officially has seven children, three of them with Maye Musk, who’s Elon’s mother. They were together between 1970 and 1979 when they split up.

He also has two children with Heide Bezuidenhout, and said he might have more children with others he is unaware of.

Errol said,

The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.

A complicated family situation

Often, the feelings towards our family are the most complicated.

Knowing that your father had two children with your half-sister cannot be the easiest to deal with.

We only hope that the children grow up to live healthy lives.

