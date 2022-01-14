Emaciated Dogs Allegedly Found In Lim Chu Kang Kennel By Animal Welfare Group

Cases of animal abuse or neglect may be hiding in our midst. When suspicions arise, concerned Singaporeans often do some investigative work to find out the truth.

On Wednesday (12 Jan), animal welfare group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) shared about 9 emancipated dogs they were recently alerted to in Lim Chu Kang.

A feedback provider and CDAS volunteers apparently discovered the dogs after hearing excessive barking, which prompted them to scale a high wall to find out what was happening at the kennel.

The incident has been reported to NParks

Emaciated dogs discovered in Lim Chu Kang kennels

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (12 Jan), CDAS shared about suspicious kennels they discovered in Lim Chu Kang.

Apparently, the feedback provider and CDAS volunteers heard the dogs barking excessively and “whining in pain’. This prompted them to scale a high wall to find out what exactly was going on.

To their horror, they were greeted by 9 extremely emaciated dogs.

The dogs were apparently either injured, sick, or exhibited signs of anxiety and stress.

Inside the kennels, they found faeces and dirt which was not ideal for the animals living inside.

9 dogs isolated in kennels

The next day, CDAS shared more pictures of the dogs’ predicament through another Facebook post.

This poor doggo was so thin and underfed that the outline of its ribs and bones could be clearly seen.

The other animals also show signs of malnourishment while confined in isolated spaces.

One of the dogs was apparently so malnourished that it was having difficulties getting up — it had to drag its body to reach the food provided by volunteers.

Another furkid seems to have matted fur and lacked proper grooming.

Incident reported to NParks

Upon making the horrific discovery, CDAS alerted NParks to the situation.

The animal welfare group apparently requested for the authorities to save the animals and provide them with medical assistance.

Based on the evidence, the welfare group claimed the caretaker is unable to provide appropriate care for the dogs.

They also shared that though the caretaker was offered help to care for the dogs, she refused the aid.

MS News has reached out to NParks for comments on the incident and will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Hope dogs find a better home

The state of the emaciated dogs is alarming, to say the least.

We hope that authorities will respond to the case and rescue the animals from their plight.

