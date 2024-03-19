South Korean convenience store emart24 abruptly closes all S’pore outlets

Popular South Korean convenience store Emart24 closed all Singapore outlets

South Korean convenience chain Emart24 has abruptly closed all three of its outlets in Singapore.

In a Facebook post by Singapore Atrium Sale on Monday (18 March), the Emart24 outlet at NEX mall was shown to be closed — sparking questions about the chain’s closure.

The South Korean chain first hit Singapore in late 2022.

All three outlets permanently closed

The Emart24 out at NEX mall wasn’t the only store to close down.

According to Sethlui, an online search revealed that outlets in Jurong Point and Margaret Market were also shown as “permanently closed”.

At the time of writing, it is unclear as to what caused the closure of the popular South Korean convenience chain.

First launched Singapore outlets in 2022

Emart24 opened its first convenience store in Jurong Point in Dec 2022.

Their second outlet at NEX mall opened a day later, and their third store in Margaret Market opened its doors in July 2023.

Singaporeans were excited by the arrival of the talked-about convenience chain, ready-to-purchase Korean delights like snacks and drinks.

Emart24 also offered a variety of Korean favourites including Jajangmyeon and toppings to go with them.

The convenience chain is yet to officially announce the closure of its Singapore outlets.

Also read: South Korean Convenience Store Emart24 Opening at NEX & Jurong Point From 23 Dec

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Emart24 Singapore on Facebook.