SCDF Received 750 Emergency Calls Daily In 1st Week Of Dec, Warns Of Delayed Ambulance Response

SCDF Emergency Calls Surge To Higher Than Daily Average, Public Urged To Dial Only For Critical Cases

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) provides life-saving assistance to people from all walks of life in Singapore.

If they find themselves overwhelmed, it could have fatal consequences for those who need urgent medical help.

That’s why it’s dangerous that the number of emergency calls increased to an average of 750 per day in the first week of December.

If this keeps up, delays in ambulance response may be experienced, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF gets 100 more daily emergency calls than Jul-Sep average

In a Facebook post on Thursday (7 Dec), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) released some alarming statistics.

In the first week of December, they fielded 750 calls to the 995 hotline per day on average.

This is about 100 more than the daily average recorded between July to September 2023.

This is also in contrast with the average number of calls per day before the Covid-19 pandemic, which was a relatively low 550.

SCDF warns of delays in ambulance response

If the number of emergency calls continues to increase, the available manpower will be strained.

Thus, SCDF warned that the public might experience delays in ambulance response.

This is especially if the medical incident is “less critical”, they said.

That’s because SCDF must continue to give priority to actual emergencies due to limited resources.

Don’t call 995 for non-critical incidents

Almost 5% of medical calls to the 995 hotline are non-emergencies, SCDF said.

Thus, the public can help by not calling 995 when the medical incident at hand is non-critical. Instead, they could visit a nearby clinic.

This will ensure SCDF can provide swift help to genuine emergency cases.

A critical case is defined as one that is life-threatening.

Examples are breathlessness, drowsiness, severe bleeding from injuries, or loss of consciousness.

Here’s the full list from SCDF:

That means simply having a high fever is not a critical illness.

SCDF to manage rise in emergency calls

SCDF is monitoring the situation closely.

To alleviate the situation, they have put in place certain measures, including:

Ambulances will be redeployed to areas with a higher rates of medical emergency calls.

Ambulances will be dispatched only for emergencies (i.e. those listed above).

(i.e. those listed above). To that end, 995 calls will be assessed accordingly to determine if it’s an emergency.

If a patient is assessed by paramedics to have a non-emergency medical condition, they won’t be sent to the hospital.

Otherwise, 995 call takers, paramedics and frontliners are doing their best to send genuine emergency cases to the hospital as quickly as possible.

Hope healthcare heroes stand steadfast

The increase in emergency calls is concerning.

Considering Singapore has recorded our highest weekly number of Covid-19 cases in the week ending 2 Dec, this development could further strain Singapore’s healthcare system.

We thank our healthcare heroes for their service and pray they will stand steadfast in the face of the onslaught.

In the meantime, we should avoid calling for an ambulance unless someone truly needs it.

