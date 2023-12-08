S’pore Records Highest Weekly Covid-19 Cases In 2023, MOH Says Could Be Due To Increased Travel

Singapore Records Highest Weekly Covid-19 Cases Of 2023 In Week Ending 2 Dec

Singapore has recorded its highest weekly number of Covid-19 cases as we enter the last month of 2023.

In the week ending 2 Dec, the health ministry recorded 32,035 coronavirus infections — 11% more than the previous high in April.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) cited several factors for the spike, including waning immunity and increased travel among residents.

According to data on MOH’s website, Singapore recorded 32,035 Covid-19 cases in the week ending 2 Dec.

This is about 10,000 more than the previous week, which saw about 22,094 infections.

Even though the spike is rather significant, the number of Covid-19 cases has been rising steadily since around September.

The number of Covid-19 patients currently hospitalised and receiving intensive care seems to be following a similar trend, with a substantial spike in the most recent week.

MOH reports that there were 225 Covid-19 hospitalisations and four ICU cases in the week ending 2 Dec.

However, these figures still pale in comparison to those recorded in May.

MOH said the increase in hospitalised cases has contributed to additional workload in hospitals.

As such, the ministry is keeping a close eye on the Covid-19 infections to ensure there is sufficient healthcare capacity.

MOH says spike in cases due to waning immunity & increased travel

The health ministry cited several reasons for the increase in Covid-19 cases.

These include waning immunity in the population as well as increased travel and community interactions during this time of the year.

The ministry also said that 60% of Covid-19 cases can be traced to JN.1 — a sublineage of the BA.2.86 variant of the coronavirus.

However, there are reportedly no indications that JN.1 or BA.2.86 are more transmissible or responsible for more severe ailments than other variants going around.

Nonetheless, MOH urged the public to be vigilant and exercise social responsibility. These include practising good personal hygiene and minimising contact if one is feeling unwell.

Residents are also advised to keep their Covid-19 vaccinations up to date.

This is especially the case for seniors aged above 60, medically vulnerable individuals, and residents of aged care facilities.

MOH said that they should get an additional vaccine dose about a year after their previous one.

