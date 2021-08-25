SCDF New Workflow Entails Asking For Patient’s NRIC Number & Taking Photos

Whenever an accident happens, emergency medical services must try to ensure the safety of the casualty as soon as possible.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared their new standard operating procedure during calls requiring medical assistance that would help them administer quicker emergency care.

The new SOP entails requesting the patient’s identification and taking necessary photos for the implementation of a new platform called OMNII.

Here’s how OMNII would revolutionise the way SCDF responds to emergencies.

SCDF may request NRIC number to check casualty’s medical history

According to the Facebook post, SCDF said 995 callers can expect to be asked for the patient’s NRIC number.

This is part of SCDF’s implementation of the new platform Operational Medical Networks Informatics Integrator (OMNII) for medical emergencies.

Upon receiving the NRIC number, OMNII will allow the SCDF medical crew to access relevant information from the National Electronic Health Record.

Through the information, the crew can better understand the casualty’s medical history. This will help in their clinical management of the patient.

Taking crucial steps in an efficient manner via OMNII

In complex cases, the SCDF crew may also take photos and videos of the accident scene and the casualty’s injuries.

Information will then be uploaded on OMNII, where both SCDF and hospitals’ emergency departments can view, document, and share patient data in real-time.

The SCDF crew can send a standby alert to the hospital’s emergency department using OMNII while on the way.

While en route, paramedics can then pre-register the patient at the hospital via OMNII. Paramedics may consult an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) physician via the telemedicine module for complex cases.

The guidance of the EMS doctor can help to improve the casualty’s survivability. The receiving hospital can also preorder the necessary procedures such as CT scans or X-Rays and prepare controlled drugs.

The hospital’s trauma team will also be activated to supplement patient management, where the emergency doctor and trauma surgeon will discuss the resuscitation plan.

The implementation of OMNII will help to provide both SCDF and hospital staff with a crucial speed boost to help the casualty.

Efficient SOPs make a difference in increasing one’s survivability

The implementation of OMNII will definitely be useful in times of emergencies, be it at HDB blocks or other high-rise buildings. It would improve a casualty’s survivability and allow for more preparation time for the hospital team.

Kudos to SCDF for revolutionising its workflow to save more lives.

