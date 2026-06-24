Emma D’Arcy of House of the Dragon reveals they ‘diffuse’ using Tiger Balm

Emma D’Arcy says they use Tiger Balm to help with constant headaches

During a Vanity Fair interview, featuring the cast of HBO fantasy series House of the Dragon, British actor Emma D’Arcy revealed that they rely heavily on Tiger Balm to “diffuse”.

This did not escape the notice of their fans, with many commenting on the actor’s use of the well-loved Singapore product.

Even the Half-Year Queen needs something for her headaches

Last Saturday (20 June), Vanity Fair published a YouTube video featuring the House of the Dragon cast.

In it, the cast played games to see how well they know each other.

D’Arcy was first on the hot seat, and their first question was: “What is my weirdest on-set habit?”

Before D’Arcy even had a chance to write down their answer on the board, fellow British actor Matt Smith had his answer locked in.

After they wrote it down, Smith provided his response.

“It’s not weird,” Smith said. “It’s practical.”

He then revealed the answer — that the actor who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen “diffuses” using Tiger Balm.

“It helps the migraines,” Smith added.

When D’Arcy nodded to confirm the answer, the rest of the cast could not help but express their surprise.

Netizens remarked on unique answer

“Yeah, headache central over here,” D’Arcy explained. “Plus a wig means constant use of menthol balm.”

Fans immediately noted the Brit’s unique answer. One clip highlighting the moment even drew multiple comments noting the Tiger Balm. One of the comments received over 2,400 likes for the remark.

The balm is a Singaporean classic. Made by Haw Par Healthcare, the herbal remedy has been around for over a century and is often used for pain relief.

Also read: Zayn Malik says Pipagao is an essential in his bag, calls it ‘honey from China’



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Vanity Fair on YouTube and Tiger Balm.

