Zayn Malik says Pipagao is an essential in his bag, calls it ‘honey from China’

Zayn Malik describes Pipagao as ‘honey from China’

For many staying in Asia, Pipagao is a convenient remedy whenever they experience throat discomfort.

That turns out to be the case for singer Zayn Malik, who recently revealed that Pipagao is an essential item in his weekend bag.

Calling it “honey from China” and his “special elixir,” Zayn said he takes it everywhere he goes.

On Tuesday (4 June), Zayn was featured in a YouTube video posted by British Vogue, as part of its ‘In The Bag’ series.

While there were plenty of expected items like men’s hygiene products, a portable gaming console, and snacks, one particular item drew massive reactions from fans in Asia.

The British singer, who was once a member of One Direction, said he carries Pipagao everywhere.

Calling it his “special elixir,” Zayn said the cough syrup is “ridiculously good for your vocal cords.”

“Mix it with a bit of water, Bob’s your uncle,” he added.

Netizens hit with nostalgia

Pipagao’s appearance in the video elicited a massive reaction from fans — presumably those from Asia.

One commenter felt very surprised that the British singer knew about the item.

Meanwhile, some were very amused by Zayn’s “honey from China” description of the product.

