Phone store employee in New Zealand suspended after allegedly trying to AirDrop customer’s nude photos

Phone store employee allegedly tries to AirDrop customer’s nudes to own phone

Earlier this week, a confrontation between a phone store employee and a girl in New Zealand went viral on TikTok.

The employee had allegedly tried to AirDrop the customer’s intimate photos to himself.

She found out about the act after receiving an “AirDrop Failed” notification on her phone.

The customer — who had initially gone to the shop to repair her phone’s broken camera — and her friend then confronted the employee and the store manager.

Manager tries to clear the situation

The New Zealand Herald reported that the incident occurred at Mobile Planet at Auckland’s Sylvia Park.

In the TikTok video, which had been recorded by the customer’s friend, the manager was seen attempting to explain his employee’s actions.

He first tried to say that the employee did not take a look at the photos.

He would later backtrack to say that the employee took a photo to make sure the camera was working.

The manager then goes through the employee’s phone to make sure that the nude photo wasn’t on his phone.

Sometime during this exchange, the employee faints and falls to the ground.

After that, the two women were asked by security to lodge a complaint at the customer service desk.

Employee suspended

According to The New Zealand Herald, the shop has suspended the employee while the case is being investigated.

“We take such matters very seriously and are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of conduct within our organisation,” it said.

The case has not yet been forwarded to the police, however.

A police spokesperson told the paper: “At this early stage, it doesn’t immediately appear the matter has been reported to police.”

Featured image adapted from @krisyerin on TikTok.