S’pore Real Estate Agency Chief Dons S$54K Outfit Comprising S$10K Chain & Audemars Piguet Watch

ERA Chief Agency Officer Shows Off Outfit With Luxury Clothes & Accessories

The fact that real estate or property agents can earn a lot of money is something many people may already know. But the extent of their wealth became startlingly clear when ERA Singapore featured Chief Agency Officer (CAO) Kevin Lim in a TikTok video describing his expensive outfit.

Flashing his clothing and accessories from high-end brands, Mr Lim’s estimate of the cost of each item left many viewers in awe.

ERA chief agency officer describes expensive getup

In a TikTok video on Tuesday (24 Oct), ERA Singapore featured its CAO Kevin Lim, who’s also the founder of Singapore’s “largest real estate group“, Preeminent Group.

The millionaire described his outfit, first sharing the prices of the clothes he wore, which were all from CELINE:

Sweater – S$1,500

Jeans – S$2,000

Sneakers – S$1,200

The costs only skyrocketed when it came to the chain around his neck, which he said was from goro’s and set him back about S$10,000.

Mr Lim then proceeded to reveal his watch — an Audemars Piguet timepiece he bought for about S$40,000.

In total, the cost of his entire getup amounted to roughly S$54,700.

Advises others to invest to build up wealth

When asked for tips to become a millionaire like him, Mr Lim laughed and said that one shouldn’t buy “stupid things” like he does — at least not with their own money.

He advised others to reap their gains from investments first before spending lavishly.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Lim started as a rookie sales associate at ERA in 2003 and climbed the ranks to become division director in just six years.

He made his first million at 27 and founded Preeminent Group in 2008 with just 20 agents. Today, the real estate group boasts over 1,000 agents.

The successful businessman also appeared in popular TikToker Koocester’s video, where he gave a tour of his landed home that houses unique art pieces.

@koocester His house is a LITERAL MUSEUM! This video is the LONGEST so let’s keep the caption short! ♬ original sound – Koocester – Koocester

After the video was posted, Mr Lim received praise for his seemingly humble personality despite his wealth.

