Man Tries Selling Fake Audemars Piguet Watch At Far East Plaza Shop, Apologises After Getting Caught

Man Tries Selling Fake Audermars Piguet Watch At Far East Plaza Shop On 1 Feb

Fake goods have gotten so good in recent times that they have almost become indistinguishable from the real thing.

However, experts can spot even the most minor discrepancies no matter how close the resemblances are.

A shop owner spotted a fake Audemars Piguet watch a customer brought in to sell it off.

After careful inspection and stern warning, the customer cowered away from the shop’s counter and pressed his hands together, seemingly begging for forgiveness.

CCTV footage shows man selling fake watch to shop in Far East Plaza

On 1 Feb, TikTok user @bruceleekoh uploaded a five-minute CCTV footage showing his encounter with the dishonest customer.

@bruceleekoh Scammer Again Time Bad Selling a Fake Audemars $51000 claiming he bought New From Boutique. After authentication and is Fake. He Ask for forgiveness. He could be jail for 3 yr attempts to Cheat. ♬ original sound – Three Crowns – Three Crowns

In the video, the man apprehensively walked into the store, where the shop owner greeted him before placing a big white bag on the counter.

The video continues with the shop owner scrutinising the watch, leaving no crevice unchecked.

Everything from the box, bezels, and straps, down to the packaging was inspected by the shop owner’s keen eye.

Customer shocked when shop owner says watch is fake

After about two minutes of inspection, the shop owner told the man that the watch was fake.

The customer asked how the shop owner knew while pointing at the watch.

Despite the muffled audio, the owner mentioned the word ‘police’ a few times and even pointed at the CCTV camera.

These actions evoked an explanation from the shaken man, who said the watch belonged to a girl whose boyfriend owed her some money.

Man begs for forgiveness after shop owner mentions police involvement

Apparently, the boyfriend handed the watch over so she could pawn it off for cash, according to the customer’s story.

Hearing this, the shop owner wasn’t having any of it, noting that the CCTV was recording their whole conversation.

The customer, who now had his hands pressed together, begged for forgiveness and “swears [swore] on his mother’s life” that he didn’t know the watch was fake.

The shop owner then continued pointing out the watch’s flaws before letting the customer off easily.

He advised the customer not to go to other shops in an attempt to sell the fake and told him to consider this as a warning.

After shaking hands, the shop owner mentioned the S$51,000 price tag the customer was looking for before the man walked out of the store with his tail between his legs.

According to IRB Law, those found guilty of attempting to sell counterfeit goods may be liable to a fine of up to S$100,000, up to five years imprisonment, or both.

MS News has reached out to the shop owner for more information.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.