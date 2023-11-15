ERP Charges At 10 Locations Will Be Reduced By S$1 From 20 Nov

Reduced ERP Charges At Certain Gantries From 20 Nov Till 31 Dec 2023

ERP charges at 10 locations will be reduced come 20 Nov in conjunction with the start of the year-end school holidays.

The reduced charges will last for about 1.5 months till 2 Jan 2024, after which the charges will return to pre-school holiday rates.

Charges at the affected gantries — located along the AYE, CTE, ECP, and PIE — will be reduced by S$1 during the selected periods.

ERP charges to be reduced during EOY school holidays

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) shared a press release on Wednesday (15 Nov) announcing the reduced ERP rates.

According to the report, the affected gantries are:

AYE before Alexandra towards City

AYE – after Jurong Town Hall towards City (Set of three gantries)

Southbound CTE before Braddell Road

Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE (Set of four gantries)

Northbound CTE after PIE (Set of two gantries)

KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover

PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasent) (Set of two gantries)

PIE (Kallang Bahru & Slip road into Bendemeer) (Set of two gantries)

Westbound PIE before Eunos Link

Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE (Changi)/ Serangoon Road

Notably, the adjusted rates at nine of the 10 location will take place during the morning peak period:

Interestingly, the gantries at PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasent) and KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover were the subject of the previous ERP rate adjustment in August.

Only one of the affected locations will see reduced ERP charges during the evening peak period:

The adjusted ERP rates will apply from next Monday (20 Nov) to the end of the year. The pre-school holiday ERP rates will resume on 2 Jan 2024.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.