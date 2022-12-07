Explosion Goes Off At Indonesia Police Station, 1 Person Dead & Several Others Injured

Explosion Occurs At Police Station In Indonesia On 7 Dec Morning

On Wednesday (7 Dec) morning, a man with a knife entered a police station in Indonesia’s West Java province.

Shortly after, an explosion went off in the building, killing one person and wounding several others.

A police spokesperson later said that the incident is suspected to be a suicide bombing.

There are no indications of possible motive at the moment, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Indonesia police station explosion kills one

One person was killed and several other injured in the explosion on Wednesday (7 Dec).

In footage of the aftermath of the incident, the police station’s windows appeared to be shattered, with debris strewn outside the station.

According to Metro TV News, smoke was still rising from the scene and residents claimed that they heard a loud explosion.

What looked to be blood splatters were visible on the floor.

Bandung police official Mr Aswin Sipayung shared that the explosion went off just after the man with a knife entered the building. This was around 8.20am local time or 9.20am Singapore time.

He was reportedly trying to get through to the police doing the roll call.

The man then detonated the device, killing himself and injuring three officers.

Three police officers conveyed to hospital

Following the bombing, the three injured officers were conveyed to the hospital.

Mr Aswin said that the police have since sterilised the complex and cordoned off all entrances.

West Java police spokesman Ibrahim Tompo shared that the Bandung police chief was at the scene and the bomb squad team was on their way.

According to Reuters, national police spokesperson Ahmad Ramadhan later confirmed that the person killed was the suspected perpetrator of the attack.

History of domestic terrorist attacks

Indonesia has unfortunately had a history of domestic terrorist attacks.

Previously, such attacks have taken place at churches, police stations, and venues that foreigners frequent.

Following suicide bombings with links to the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), Indonesia created a tough new anti-terrorism law in hopes of cracking down on militants.

