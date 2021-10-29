F1 Pit Building Converted To Covid-19 Facility For Patients With Underlying Health Conditions

Popular for hosting the only Night Race, Singapore used to welcome countless visitors to the iconic F1 Pit Building at Marina Bay for the annual affair.

But with the event in limbo due to Covid-19, the venue, like many other event venues, has been repurposed for medical use.

According to The Straits Times (ST), hundreds of beds had already been set up within the facility on Thursday (28 Oct).

While there are no patients yet, workers reportedly said the facility will open in November.

F1 Pit Building repurposed into Covid-19 facility

On Thursday (28 Oct), ST reported that the F1 Pit Building at Marina Bay was abuzz with activity.

Upon investigation, they discovered that the building would be converted into a Covid-19 treatment facility.

Workers have apparently been preparing the venue to accommodate patients who will be admitted there.

ST described how the walls had signs marking where the triage stations were, likely indicating points where healthcare staff will be assessing patients.

New beds were also ready for incoming patients in the spacious halls, with partitions separating various sections.

ST noted that there were over 600 beds, all with their individual numbers.

Covid-19 treatment facility to open in November

Like most Community Care Facilities (CCFs), this one will likely be housing patients who are well but have underlying health conditions.

Healthcare workers and other resources like oxygen supplementation will be on standby in case patients require them.

While the F1 Pit facility seems empty for now, workers reportedly told ST that it’ll open in Nov, which is very soon.

Hope new facility will reduce hospital strain

With Singapore still reporting cases in the thousands daily, we can expect facilities like this to fill up quickly.

However, we’re glad that the authorities are doing their best to help ease the strain on our hospitals.

Hopefully, the situation will improve soon, so we won’t have to rely too heavily on CCFs anymore.

