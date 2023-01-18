FairPrice Truck Sells Live Tiger Prawns At S$19.90/kg, Shop For CNY Reunion Dinner

FairPrice Truck Selling Live Tiger Prawns From 18 – 20 Jan

With the Chinese New Year (CNY) festivities upon us, many are flocking to supermarkets to stock up on snacks and goodies.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for fresh ingredients for your annual reunion dinner, NTUC FairPrice has introduced trucks selling live tiger prawns for a limited time.

After setting up shop at Toa Payoh today (18 Jan), they will move on to Hougang tomorrow (19 Jan) and Bedok on Friday (20 Jan).

FairPrice truck sells live tiger prawns at S$19.90 per kg

In a press release, FairPrice shared that the promotion marks their first large-scale live prawn sale.

The tiger prawns are delivered from Malaysia daily, where the trucks are stationed at the supermarket’s nearest car park to guarantee freshness.

They’re also surprisingly affordable, going at just S$19.90 per kg. That’s S$10 lower than the usual market rate of S$29.90 per kg.

There’s a catch, though — only 1,000kg of prawns will be available for sale each day. Additionally, each customer can only purchase up to 5kg of prawns.

The promotion is available at the following FairPrice outlets:

18 Jan, 10am — FairPrice Block 192 Toa Payoh Lorong 4

19 Jan, 9am – FairPrice Kang Kar Mall

20 Jan, 9am – FairPrice Block 212 Bedok North Street 1

Customers queue for live prawn promotion

On Wednesday (18 Jan), a Facebook user shared about the promotion in the group Hawkers United – Dabao 2020.

According to the user, they were buying groceries at the Toa Payoh FairPrice outlet when they noticed the truck.

Judging by the photos of long queues, the irresistible promotion clearly attracted many customers.

By the time it was the OP’s turn to make an order at around 10.20am, the prawns were already selling out.

Thankfully, the OP shared that they managed to get 2kg of prawns, which were so fresh that they were “still jumping in the bag”.

Stock up on fresh seafood for CNY reunion dinner

Whether you like them steamed, sauteed, or fried, prawns are always a favourite to have during CNY.

So if you have seafood lovers in the family, this is the perfect opportunity to go stock up on fresh ingredients for your reunion dinner.

Do try and go as early as possible to avoid any disappointment as it seems like the prawns will sell out really fast.

Featured image courtesy of FairPrice.