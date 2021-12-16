Mrbrown Warns Public About Cheap But Fake AirPods On Lazada & Shopee

These days, many of us purchase gadgets on e-commerce sites like Shopee or Lazada to take advantage of the generous offers. Though legitimate deals can often be found on these platforms, customers still ought to be careful of who they’re buying from.

On Thursday (16 Dec), Singaporean blogger mrbrown took to Facebook to share about fake AirPods his friend’s son allegedly bought on Lazada.

Source

The friend’s son apparently bought the earphones at a discounted price only to find out later that they were fake.

To prevent getting scammed, mrbrown urged everyone to only purchase from authorised resellers.

Fake AirPods serial number used for many similar imitations

Mrbrown shared that his friend’s son had bought Apple’s Airpods Pro from Lazada for $239.49.

However, the earphones turned faulty some time later.

The buyer then brought the earphones to the Apple store at Jewel Changi Airport and discovered that the AirPods were actually fake.

Thankfully, he later managed to get a refund from Lazada which has since removed the seller from its platform.

According to his post, mrbrown said the serial number on the product had been flagged and had supposedly been used for many similar fakes.

According to Apple’s website, an authentic pair of AirPods Pro costs $379.

Mrbrown also reminded others that should the price be too good to be true, chances are it probably is.

Fake AirPods can still be registered

After reading the post, a netizen named Geraldine shared a similar incident involving AirPods bought on Shopee.

Geraldine had apparently bought a pair of AirPods Pro listed on Shopee — the listing had a number of “good reviews”.

Many of the reviews stated that the product was genuine because they could register the units and purchase AppleCare for it.

However, when Geraldine brought her AirPods to the Apple Store, she was promptly informed that it was, in fact, fake.

The Apple staff apparently told her that being able to register the AirPods and pay for AppleCare doesn’t necessarily mean that the product is genuine.

In the event where individuals unwittingly paid for AppleCare, Apple will apparently refund the fees. However, the warranty will not be honoured.

In Geraldine’s case, she was able to get a full refund from Shopee after obtaining a letter from Apple stating that her item was fake.

Purchase from authorised resellers

But rest assured, not all AirPods on e-commerce sites are fake.

The 2nd time Geraldine bought AirPods from Shopee, she opted for a slightly more expensive set that costed $239 after rebates.

She also went on to verify the product’s legitimacy at an Apple store.

Both Shopee Mall and LazMall have authorised Apple resellers that customers can buy genuine products from.

Source

Unlike other sus accounts, purchasing from these authorised resellers will give customers peace of mind that they’re getting the real deal.

MS News has reached out to Lazada for comments on this incident and will update this article accordingly when they get back.

Be cautious and wary when shopping online

While the cheap deals on e-commerce sites can be extremely tempting, it also comes with its fair share of risk, especially where authenticity is concerned.

This is especially because imitation products have become increasingly commonplace these days.

Next time you’re purchasing products online, do practice caution and be wary of who you’re buying from.

Featured image adapted from mrbrown on Facebook.