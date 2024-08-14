Woman in Thailand buys gold worth over S$3,700 online, finds out they’re fake & nearly faints

Woman in Thailand nearly faints after realising she bought fake gold

On 8 August, TikTok user @namobanchangtongdaengso0 shared a clip of a woman who was scammed into buying fake gold online as a warning to netizens.

In the video, a woman is seen visiting the gold shop owned by the OP in Saraburi Province in Thailand.

The 40-year-old woman, who came from the Chonburi Province according to Thairath, wanted to have her gold bracelets and necklace verified for authenticity.

She said that she had purchased the gold online for over 100,000 baht (S$3,700).

Woman shocked after learning gold was counterfeit

The shop owner, 39-year-old Rangsit Daengso, then puts her items into a gold tester to find out the authenticity of her jewellery.

However, the result shows all the gold items were fake.

Based on the testing, one of the bracelets was made of 85% copper, while the other was brass with over 84% copper. The necklace was primarily silver with gold plating.

Realising she had been scammed, the woman was shocked and her eyes were filled with tears.

Speaking shakily, she confirmed in the video that she would contact the seller to seek accountability.

The gold shop owner also advised her to report the incident to the authorities and offered to help share the story on social media to raise awareness and caution others about buying gold online.

Several netizens flocked to share their similar experiences in the comments.

Some TikTok users also advised against purchasing gold from online platforms or live streams to avoid scams, recommending that customers visit a gold shop where they can inspect the gold firsthand.

Featured image adapted from @namobanchangtongdaengso0 on TikTok.