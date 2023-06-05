S’pore Travellers Allegedly Chased By Fake M’sian Police En Route To Genting, Investigations Ongoing

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Travellers Allegedly Chased By Fake Police Car In Malaysia

The presence of police vehicles on the roads generally means that they are looking out for drivers’ safety.

However, some travellers from Singapore realised this may not necessarily be the case overseas.

An unmarked police car allegedly tailed them while driving up to Genting, Malaysia.

When the travellers phoned local police to check, officers told them not to stop. Instead, they should drive to the nearest police station immediately if the car continues to follow them.

Allegedly started tailing travellers in the early morning

One of the travellers took to Facebook to share this harrowing experience on Monday (5 June).

According to the post, the incident happened earlier that morning, at around 5.40am.

The travellers were driving along Kulai, Malaysia, towards Genting when they realised a car was following them at around the 27km mark.

“When I sped up, they sped up. When I slowed down, they slowed down too,” the OP wrote.

Fake police car stopped at a rest stop before putting on a blue light

At around 31km, the car cut the travellers’ lane and drove into a rest stop at 32km. The OP did not think much of it and continued on their way.

However, at around 37km, the car drove up next to the travellers’ vehicle again. This time, it had a flashing blue light on its roof, so the OP thought it was an unmarked police car.

At this juncture, the OP realised that something was amiss. He noted that the car had tailed them for a while before stopping at the rest stop. Now, the car was next to them again.

The OP concluded that they might be dealing with people posing as Malaysian police officers.

“So I decided to make this a chase and not let it overtake me,” said the OP.

Called police hotline, told not to stop for fake police car

While trying to shake off the alleged fake police car, the OP called the police hotline.

The police officer on the phone asked the OP about their position. When the travellers shared their location, the officer on the phone reportedly told them not to stop for the car.

In fact, if they kept tailing them, the officer said they should get to the nearest police station as soon as possible.

The travellers lost their pursuers at around the 71km mark. At this point, it was about 8.10am, and they could finally stop for breakfast.

The OP ended his post warning other travellers not to stop for police officers in unmarked cars. Depending on the situation, it would probably be a good idea to head straight to a police station instead.

Investigations ongoing

In response to the post, Malaysian politician Wong Bor Yang, an assemblyman for the Senai state constituency of Johor, announced that the Kulai police have officially launched an investigation into the matter.

Additionally, he left a comment on the OP’s post with the official announcement.

He also advised travellers who might encounter similar situations to call the police when it is safe.

They should also then drive, in a safe manner, to the nearest police station to file a report detailing the suspicious car’s licence plate number, make, and colour.

Should travellers be stopped by these fake policemen, they have a right to ask for their official identification and the reason for stopping them, wrote Wong.

The politician also highlighted that anyone suspected of impersonating a police officer would be dealt with accordingly.

