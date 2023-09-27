Fall Out Boy Will Perform At Suntec S’pore On 12 Dec, Tickets Available On 29 Sep

Fall Out Boy Set To Perform Live In Singapore On 12 Dec

Singapore has its fair share of exciting concerts coming up, with Coldplay and Taylor Swift performing next year.

Fall Out Boy is joining the roster of international artists this December for one show.

They’ll be performing at the Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Fans should mark their calendars for this Friday (29 Sep), as that’s when tickets will go live.

Fall Out Boy announces Singapore concert date

The band announced the news across their social media platforms on Wednesday (27 Sep) morning.

In the post on Facebook and Instagram, Fall Out Boy released the details of their upcoming show in Singapore.

“Told ya we might have one more show in Southeast Asia coming,” said the band.

As it turns out, the quartet will be in Singapore on 12 Dec, and they’ll have the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre as their stage.

According to the poster, they’ll be performing at Halls 401 to 403 on the fourth floor of the centre.

The band has also included the Singapore show on their official website, though tickets have yet to be released on Sistic.

However, fans don’t have to wait long, as tickets will be on sale Friday (29 Sep) at 10am here.

Band to perform in three Southeast Asian countries

Singapore joins Bangkok, Thailand, and the Philippines as one of the band’s three Southeast Asian shows this December.

Their Manila concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on 9 Dec has since sold out.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the tickets will be a hot commodity here in Singapore.

