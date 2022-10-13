Family Seeks Donations After Sembawang Home Burns Down, Funds Will Be Used For Kid’s Necessities

Family Seeks Assistance After Fire Razes Sembawang Home, Leaving Nothing Behind

Fires are terrible disasters that often leave nothing behind in their wake.

A family in Sembawang learned the hard way when a fire broke out in their seventh-floor home along Sembawang Close.

While the family escaped the scene safely, the fire ravaged the home to the point where little to nothing could be salvaged.

Having to start from zero, a family friend hopes to seek assistance from the public to help the family, namely the mother, with necessities for her four children.

With one of the kids having special needs, she hopes to receive donations like clothes, among other things.

Mother of four children seeks assistance after Sembawang fire

On 3 October, the family friend shared a Facebook post seeking aid for the mum, who needs help with children’s necessities.

She explains that the home burned down due to an electrical circuit issue in the post.

With nothing much to their name, the mother of four is seeking any contributions to get the family back on their feet.

Although she did not detail what they needed, OP says the family would appreciate having extra clothes during this difficult time.

Sembawang home ravaged by fire looks unsalvagable

In an update after the day of the fire, the mother of the affected family shares that her children were successfully discharged after spending time in the hospital.

She also shared a video of the house’s remnants.

The short clip shows much of the home’s walls covered in soot. The floor was also soaked in water, presumably from firefighting efforts.

The dire situation looked unsalvageable, with only a tiny percentage of the items left looking as though they were still usable.

Do contact OP if you can lend a helping hand

Life can throw a spanner in the works from time to time, and while others can pick themselves up with time, it doesn’t mean they don’t mind a helping hand.

If you can help in any way, do contact the OP on Facebook here.

Hopefully, the family can keep their spirits up during these trying times.

