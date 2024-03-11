4 members of family die after falling from Jakarta block, father kissed them in lift

Jakarta family die after falling 22 floors from block, police confirm case of suicide

A family of four, including two teenagers, have plunged to their deaths from an apartment block in Jakarta, the police have said.

According to CCTV footage, they took the lift to the 21st storey and walked up to the roof.

The father was seen kissing his wife and children as they made their way up in the lift.

Bodies of family found after falling from Jakarta block

The quadruple tragedy occurred last Saturday (9 March) shortly after 4pm local time, reported The Jakarta Globe.

The four bodies were found by security guards at the Teluk Intan Tower apartment building in the Indonesian capital, according to Berita Satu.

They had reportedly heard a loud bang.

The family was identified as a 50-year-old man, his 52-year-old wife and their daughter and son, aged 15 and 13 respectively.

Police confirm case of suicide

Penjaringan police chief Agus Ady Wijaya, in a statement to the media carried by Kompas TV, said the family had fallen simultaneously from the roof, which is 22 floors up.

They were tied to one another, he said, with the father and daughter bound to each other by their hands and the mother and son also tied together.

This reason, among others, led the police to confirm that it was a case of suicide.

Family took lift to 21st floor of Jakarta block before falling

Based on CCTV footage, the police chief also gave a timeline of the incident.

The family arrived by car at the building’s carpark at 4.02pm and entered the main lobby two minutes later, he said.

They took a lift to the 21st floor. Inside the lift, the father kissed his wife and children on their foreheads.

He also gathered their handphones and placed them inside a bag.

When they reached the 21st floor, the family walked up the fire stairs to the roof.

They fell and landed in the carpark at 4.21pm.

No other people were seen in the footage in the lead-up to the incident, Agus said.

The family’s behaviour also led the police to believe that the suicide was planned.

Family hadn’t lived there for two years

The family had resided in one of the apartments in the block, Agus was quoted by CNN Indonesia as saying.

However, they hadn’t lived there for two years, he added, based on witness testimony.

The police are still investigating the motive behind the suicide, including allegations that the family was in debt.

Their bodies have been sent to a hospital in Jakarta for autopsies.

Based on examinations at the scene, they suffered from multiple injuries including fractures to the head, hands and feet.

Help for those suffering from mental health issues

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

Featured image adapted from TribunPalu on Facebook and Kompas TV Sukabumi on YouTube.