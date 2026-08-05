Far East Malls brings back nostalgic games like Ludo, unlock hotel stays & redeem exclusive picnic mats

Redeem a hotel stay, play nostalgic childhood games, and more at Far East Malls

National Day celebrations have a way of bringing us back to simpler times, when entertainment meant games like hopscotch and Snakes and Ladders instead of endless TikTok scrolling.

Running from now till 23 Aug 2026, Far East Malls is tapping into that nostalgia with Singapore Playdate, a mall-wide celebration filled with childhood games, a locally inspired collectible, and rewards on the shopFarEast app.

Created in collaboration with homegrown illustration brand Pigeoncrafts, the campaign brings its lovable characters into familiar Singapore scenes.

Expect whimsical nods to playground favourites and old-school snacks, along with promotions and the chance to win rewards such as a hotel staycation.

Relive nostalgic games across Far East Malls

Anyone who grew up before smartphones became an extra limb will likely recognise the nostalgic activities taking over Far East Malls during the campaign.

With a minimum spend of S$30, families, friends, and competitive siblings can take on the Scoop-It-All snack challenge.

Armed with a scooping tool, shoppers get one chance to scoop up as many old-school snacks as possible, all of which are theirs to keep.

Upcoming sessions will be held at One Holland Village from 7 to 9 Aug and Clarke Quay Central from 14 to 16 Aug, following earlier runs at West Coast Plaza and Orchard Central.

At One Holland Village, the fun continues at community tables around the mall, where shoppers can take a breather over games such as Snacks & Ladders, Ludo (or Aeroplane Chess), English Chess, and Bottle Cap Curling.

Together, these screen-free activities bring back the warmth of the kampung spirit and offer parents an easy way to introduce younger children to the games they once played growing up.

Redeem an exclusive Pigeoncrafts picnic mat with S$150 spent

For those whose idea of a perfect day out involves sunshine, sprawling out on the grass, and lots of snacks, this limited-edition picnic mat makes a fitting companion.

Shoppers who spend at least S$150 across a maximum of two same-day receipts at Far East Malls can redeem the exclusive Pigeoncrafts x Far East Malls Snacks & Ladders Picnic Mat through the shopFarEast app.

The mat is available for collection at six redemption points — Clarke Quay Central, Hougang 1, One Holland Village, Orchard Central, Square 2, and West Coast Plaza — while stocks last.

A playful spin on the classic Snakes and Ladders game, the design follows Pigeoncrafts’ characters as they climb, slide, and snack their way towards nostalgic treats such as colourful iced gem biscuits and traditional ice cream sandwiches.

It’s as practical as it is charming, too.

The lightweight mat folds neatly into a compact pouch, making it easy to bring along for park outings, laid-back gatherings, or an evening spent camping out for a good view of the National Day fireworks.

Redemptions are available till 23 Aug 2026.

Play Hop, Hop, Hurray! and unlock more National Day perks

There are more rewards to uncover on the shopFarEast app.

Spend at least S$60 in a single receipt, upload it to the app, and you’ll receive one chance to play Hop, Hop, Hurray!.

The seasonal in-app game lets you pick a numbered tile to reveal a reward, with each qualifying member entitled to up to three chances daily.

Prizes include treats, Far East Malls e-Vouchers, and up to 8,000 SFE$, which can be redeemed for rewards such as a 2D1N hotel stay.

There are plenty of perks for newcomers as well.

First-time shopFarEast members can enter the promo code SG61 when signing up to redeem a S$5 Far East Malls e-Voucher, which can go towards their next coffee run, meal, or shopping spree.

Meanwhile, electric vehicle drivers can enjoy 10% off EV charging with SP Mobility at selected Far East Malls, making it easier to recharge their cars while they shop, dine, or join in the National Day activities.

For the full promotion details, activity schedules, and redemption mechanics, visit the official Far East Malls website.

Also read: KFC Pokémon merch available in S’pore from 19 Aug, with Poké Ball buckets, reversible pouches & more

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Featured image courtesy of Far East Malls and adapted from @fareastmalls on Instagram.

